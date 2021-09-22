CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Speedgolf Championship thrills with fast pace and a new world first!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Springs, a beautiful parkland golf resort near Wallingford in Oxfordshire, played host to the British Speedgolf championship which for the first time in its history was a 36 hole event over two successive mornings, where the winner would prove a level of consistency to rival any golf tournament. For most, it is hard to imagine completing 18 holes in under an hour with those at the top of the leader board shooting close to Par but completing 2 rounds of 18 holes on successive days was both physically and mentally demanding.

#Golf Clubs#Golf Tournament#Golf Ball#Golf Course#British#Springs#Par#Speedgolfers#Amputee#Pga Pro
triathlete.com

Sam Holness Could Be the First Openly Autistic Athlete to Compete at A World Championship

Some may call Sam Holness’ goal overly ambitious: to become the first autistic pro triathlete. After all, there are a lot of goals and steps along that way that might be considered overly ambitious themselves—for instance, finally getting his first sub-5 hour 70.3 at the World Championships this weekend, one hour faster than the average 70.3 finish time. But if he wants to achieve his big goal, then the 28-year-old will have to be more than average. He’ll eventually need to notch a 70.3 close to four hours or faster.
SPORTS
triathlete.com

Photos: Fast Racing at 2021 World Triathlon Long Distance Championships

Challenge Almere in Holland celebrated its 40th Anniversary this year by hosting the World Triathlon Long Distance Championships. Though some events in the traditional race lineup were deferred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the main event was still very much on. The postponement of the Ironman World Championship race in Kona increased the pro field, as did the close proximity for athletes who recently raced the nearby Collins Cup and/or Challenge Roth. This created a world-class competition at a world-class event.
CYCLING
triathlete.com

Ironman 70.3 World Championships

It's time for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships! Ready to tune in and get psyched? Here’s everything you need to know about how (and who) to watch at 70.3 Worlds.
SPORTS
