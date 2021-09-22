British Speedgolf Championship thrills with fast pace and a new world first!
The Springs, a beautiful parkland golf resort near Wallingford in Oxfordshire, played host to the British Speedgolf championship which for the first time in its history was a 36 hole event over two successive mornings, where the winner would prove a level of consistency to rival any golf tournament. For most, it is hard to imagine completing 18 holes in under an hour with those at the top of the leader board shooting close to Par but completing 2 rounds of 18 holes on successive days was both physically and mentally demanding.golfbusinessnews.com
