Psychological RPG Sacred Fire Enters Steam Early Access Next Month
Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Poetic Studios have announced that psychological RPG Sacred Fire is set to enter Steam Early Access on October 19. Sacred Fire puts players in the role of a refugee hunted by Rome, whose actions are "compromised by fear and rage." The title places a heavy emphasis on choices, both in terms of story and combat, giving you different avenues of befriending others and outsmarting those who want you dead.www.gamewatcher.com
