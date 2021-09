Mobile gaming is a booming industry these days, and everyone and anyone wants to make a buck one way or another. From gaming smartphones to games themselves to accessories, the market is teeming with products aimed at capitalizing on that lucrative business. Not all of those products always make sense, though, even ones from renowned brands. From the company that brought you the triple-screen Project Valerie laptop concept and the Zephyr RGB face mask comes the Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve, promising to bring you victory by not letting your fingers slip up, quite literally too.

