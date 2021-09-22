CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ’s first cold front of Fall: When, how much rain, and how cool?

By Dan Zarrow
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 6 days ago
The quick answers to the questions posed in the headline: 1.) Thursday. 2.) Between 0.75" (coast) and 2.25" (NW NJ). 3.) Morning 50s, afternoon 70s. As we bid a fond farewell to summer and welcome the Autumnal Equinox at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, we are looking ahead to the first front of fall. Everyone in New Jersey will get soaked eventually. And there could be some wind and flooding issues.

Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
