Students can return to Heritage High on Wednesday to pick up belongings after shooting

Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school Monday afternoon, police said.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said. A male juvenile was taken into custody in the case, police said in a statement. The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details. The building was evacuated,...

