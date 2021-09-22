CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students can return to Heritage High on Wednesday to pick up belongings after shooting

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a tweet sent out by the school, students can show up between the hours of 8 to 11 a.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. Students may be accompanied by one adult. https://bit.ly/3lOeCm3.

Faith leaders respond to shooting scene to support students, staff after shooting at Heritage High in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/2Z76CVs. Faith leaders respond to shooting scene to support students, staff after shooting at Heritage High in Newport News. Smoke billows from Superdome roof. Closeup video of damage to Superdome after fire. Florida travel bloggers video places Gabby Petito's van in camp...
Heritage High School: Two teens shot in Virginia school shooting

Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school Monday afternoon, police said.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said. A male juvenile was taken into custody in the case, police said in a statement. The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details. The building was evacuated,...
Greenon Schools asks parents to pick students up, closes Wednesday

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) — Greenon Local Schools will be unable to provide students transportation the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 21, and will close school Wednesday, Sept. 22, for the same reason. In a message to parents, district officials said they had a bus driver test positive for COVID-19 and are...
Students allowed to return to Heritage High to pick up belongings after shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Students at Heritage High School were allowed to return to campus Wednesday for the first time since a shooting injured two people. On Monday, police say a 15-year old student shot two other 17-year-old students just before noon. Staff and students evacuated the school at the time. Many left without their school and personal items.
