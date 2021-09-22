The Fall 2021 Color Trends You're About To See Everywhere
Let's be honest: Most years, our fall color trends tend to stay the same. Each year, we rejoice in the return of rich burgundies, deep plums, and warm ambers that tend to make fall dressing so chic. But if there is anything we've learned after this year, it's to expect the unexpected — including what the fall trends in beauty and fashion will be. If you're in need of a pick-me-up, you're in luck, as this season's color trends combine pops of colors and new hues to complement your go-to fall palette. This fall, we have a feeling you won't be able to resist adding fiery red, fuschia pink, army green, and clay to your wardrobe mix.www.brit.co
Comments / 0