Madoka Magica Exhibition Held in Tokyo to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Koei Tecmo has revealed that it intends to reveal something special at TGS 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Atelier series. However, any details regarding this announcement outside of its date and time have yet to be revealed. Additionally, a special anniversary website is now live. The website is available in both Japanese and English. The Koei Tecmo broadcast, where it plans to announce the 25th anniversary Atelier title, will take place on October 2, 2021 at 8pm JST/7am ET/4am PT. [Thanks, Gamer!]

