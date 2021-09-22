Madoka Magica Exhibition Held in Tokyo to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
As part of the 10th anniversary of Puella Magi Madoka Magica, an exhibition has opened in Matsuya Ginza. The exhibition will remain until October 5, 2021, with tickets costing 1300 JPY. However, there are cheaper prices for students from elementary to high school. Aoi Yuki, who is the Japanese voice of Madoka, appeared at the opening ceremony alongside representatives from SHAFT and Aniplex. Aside from commemorative artwork, limited merchandise is available for purchase at the exhibition. [Thanks, Gamer!]www.siliconera.com
