Clover says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate 67% effective in large trial

 5 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) – A potential COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals was 67% effective against COVID-19 and 79% against the highly infectious Delta variant in a large, late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday. The company has a deal to supply up to 414 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine...

