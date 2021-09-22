CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Macy's to hire 1,500 workers in Illinois ahead of holiday season

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Macy's is looking to fill 1,500 positions across Illinois as part of a nationwide effort to hire up to 76,000 employees ahead of the holiday season. The company is looking to hire full-time and part-time workers at its Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Blue Mercury stores, call centers and distribution centers.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
reviewjournal.com

Stores hiring for holidays; some to offer more hours to current workers

Retailers are thinking ahead announcing plans to hire thousands of seasonal employees for the holiday season. But some retailers are cutting back and opting to offer more hours to its current employees. Target announced Thursday it would be hiring 100,000 seasonal associates, about 30,000 less than last year. And seasonal...
RETAIL
fortworthbusiness.com

In a brutal labor market, Target trims holiday hiring goals as Macy’s, USPS seek area workers

Target will hire fewer seasonal workers this year as it navigates a tight labor market, instead offering more hours and flexibility to the employees it does have. About 100,000 seasonal workers will be hired nationwide, the company said Thursday, about 30,000 less than last year. Many of those workers will be offered jobs beyond the holiday season.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Bloomingdale, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Bay News 9

Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury holding hiring event Thursday

Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury are holding hiring events from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and are looking to hire more than 400 people in both the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas. What You Need To Know. Macy's, Bloomingdale's Bluemercury seek workers in Orlando, Tampa Bay areas. The retailers...
BLOOMINGDALE, FL
Houston Chronicle

Macy's to hire 900 in Houston for holidays and beyond

Macy’s will hold a national hiring event to fill 76,000 full- and part-time jobs to prepare for the holiday shopping season. The hiring efforts include approximately 900 positions in the Houston area. The New York-based retailer will hold the event on Thursday at more than 500 stores from 11 a.m....
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Holiday Season#Chicago Macy#Blue Mercury#Minooka#Macysjobs Com#Bloomingdalesjobs Com#Bluemercury Com
News On 6

Macy's Looking To Hire 76,000 Full & Part-Time Employees

Macy's is looking to hire 76,000 full and part-time employees. The positions are in Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury stores as well as call centers and warehouses. About 48,000 of those jobs are for the holiday season. Macy's is holding a national hiring kickoff event at 500 stores on Thursday, September...
BUSINESS
8newsnow.com

Macy’s hiring 76,000 nationwide in event set for Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Macy’s is putting on a national hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 23, hiring about 76,000 people for the holiday season and beyond. Full- and part-time positions are available. About 48,000 people will be hired for the holidays. Applicants will work at stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Street.Com

Retail Hiring Numbers a Point to a Big Holiday Season

Leading retailers, both online and brick and mortar are announcing major hiring of workers for the holiday season this year. The numbers are impressive which points to many of the nations' biggest companies turning hopeful of booming retail sales numbers for the holiday season. Some of the largest are Macy's,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
WWD

Macy’s Seeks to Hire 76,000 Workers

Macy’s Inc. has put out the “help wanted” sign — and manpower is needed across the enterprise. On Tuesday, Macy’s said it plans to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. About 48,000 of these roles...
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Best Buy Hosting Virtual Hiring Fair For Holiday Workers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Best Buy is hosting a virtual hiring fair in preparation for the busy holiday season. The tech retail giant is hiring for both in-store and home services teams. The hiring fair will take place on September 24. This year, candidates are asked to submit a video interview with their application. Find more information about open positions here. Best Buy said that along with career opportunities, these benefits are available: Minimum of $15 per hour starting pay. Employee discount on products and services Special discounts on college tuition at various schools. Savings on fitness memberships. Savings on insurance plans, from home and auto to pet coverage. Access to Best Buy’s Employee Assistance Program, which provides a number of resources including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis support and life event planning.  
RETAIL
cbs17

Kohl’s hiring 90,000 seasonal workers in stores, distribution centers and e-commerce

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A national retailer with locations in the Triangle area said this week it is planning to hire about 90,000 workers this holiday season. Kohl’s plans to separate hiring events on Sept. 18 and Oct. 21-23 in which candidates can apply and receive a potential job offer the same day, according to a news release from the company.
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPS hiring 1,000 seasonal workers in Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON, Pa. — UPS will hiring more than 1,000 seasonal employees in the Westmoreland County. The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume over the holiday season that will begin in October and continue through January 2022.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy