The words “progressive” and “experimental” are often used to describe the American guitarist Omar Alfredo Rodríguez-López. He is perhaps best known for being the guitarist, songwriter, and band-leader of the group Mars Volta from 2001 until their breakup in 2012. In addition to numerous solo efforts, he is the guitarist for the alternative rock group At the Drive-In. His adventurous musical style made Rodríguez-López an ideal collaborator with Ernie Ball Music Man on their 2021 Mariposa guitar line.

