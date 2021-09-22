CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some states are giving 1st priority for monoclonal antibodies to unvaccinated patients

By Peter Weber
The Biden administration last week took a more active role in distributing monoclonal antibodies, a highly effective treatment for people recently infected with COVID-19 and at an elevated risk of otherwise being hospitalized, as demand for the antibody cocktails had ramped up, mostly in Southern states with lower vaccination rates. Federal distribution means those high-usage states will likely have to prioritize who gets the federally funded treatments, and some have decided to treat unvaccinated people first.

KYS.
5d ago

So what? Are we really gonna refuse to treat fellow Americans because they chose not to take the experimental jab? When Biden and Harris were the first ones to tell people "not to take Trumps vaccine." When Biden said he wouldn't create a vax mandate. When the "experts" have been wrong on several dozen occasions and still expect people to trust them.

9
Steve
5d ago

Well why not…. The vaccine is safe and totally effective. So why would the vaccinated need it. Right???? Oh wait that was last month’s narrative

6
Mike Meyer
5d ago

good the vaccinated don't need it right they got the jab they should be fine right??? all that poison in your veins you should be like superhuman right lmfao 😂😂😂

5
