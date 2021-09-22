CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Afghan Refugees Coming To Oklahoma Delayed In Processing, Now Arriving In October

By Brooke Griffin
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States evacuated about 65,000 refugees out of Afghanistan last month as the Taliban took over Kabul and most of Afghanistan. Many of those refugees are being dispersed throughout the U.S., including almost 2,000 people here in Oklahoma. They were originally expected to arrive in the Sooner State as soon as early September, but delays in screenings have pushed back that timeline.

www.newson6.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
California State
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Taliban#Pentagon

Comments / 0

Community Policy