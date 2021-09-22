Afghan Refugees Coming To Oklahoma Delayed In Processing, Now Arriving In October
The United States evacuated about 65,000 refugees out of Afghanistan last month as the Taliban took over Kabul and most of Afghanistan. Many of those refugees are being dispersed throughout the U.S., including almost 2,000 people here in Oklahoma. They were originally expected to arrive in the Sooner State as soon as early September, but delays in screenings have pushed back that timeline.www.newson6.com
