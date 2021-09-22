CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Novel cell engineering method for drug discovery, biologics and cell therapy

sciencex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChromovert is an addition to the cell and genetic engineer's toolkit. The technology has been demonstrated for making cell lines and cell-based assays for drug discovery of a broad diversity of challenging ion channel and GPCR drug targets. The largely automated process may be used to implement "drugomics" as a new branch of the -omics sciences for "drug discovery at scale."

sciencex.com

Comments / 0

Related
upenn.edu

Engineering CAR T cells to activate a bodily response to solid tumors

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, which uses engineered T cells to treat certain types of cancers, has often been a challenging approach to treating solid tumors. CAR T cells need to recognize a specific target on cancer cells to kill them. However, cancer cells do not always have the target, or they find ways to hide the target and stay invisible to CAR T cell attack. A new study from Penn Medicine, published in Cell, demonstrates that RN7SL1, a naturally occurring RNA, can activate the body’s own natural T cells to seek out the cancer cells that have escaped recognition by CAR T cells. This may help improve efforts to treat solid tumors, which represent most human cancers.
CANCER
alternativemedicine.com

The Use of Stem Cell Therapy

Every year, medical technology provides more and more opportunities to increase life expectancy and improve its quality. Modern therapies allow physicians to fight diseases that were previously considered incurable. One of the novel methods that has proven effectiveness in treating numerous diseases is stem cell therapy. The application of new...
HEALTH
The Jewish Press

TAU Discovery: White Blood Cells May Help Destroy Malignant Tumors

A new study at Tel Aviv University found that eosinophils – a type of white blood cells – are recruited to the battle against cancer metastases in the lungs. According to the researchers, these white blood cells produce destructive proteins of their own, while at the same time summoning the immune system’s cancer-fighting T-cells. The researchers believe that their findings can contribute to the development of innovative approaches to cancer immunotherapy treatments, based upon the collaboration between T-cells and eosinophils.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treatment Methods: Transplant Eligibility in R/R DLBCL and CAR T Cell Therapy

The experts delve further into treatment methods for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, particular for transplant-eligible and -ineligible patients. Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH: In the past 2 years, we’ve had access to a number of new treatment agents or modalities, and I just wonder what your standard practice is. We are waiting for some of the recently announced press releases from some head-to-head trials comparing standard of care to CAR [chimeric antigen receptor] T-cell therapy, but at the moment at least we don’t have any details of those studies. Our standard approach would be to use a second-line chemotherapy, a platinum-based therapy, to achieve a complete remission or maybe a good partial remission as we move with autologous stem cell transplant. There are, of course, patients who are not eligible for a stem cell transplant. I was wondering what your approach is in general in the relapse setting, and then also for patients who are not eligible for a transplant?
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Cell Biology#Cell Isolation#Living Cells#Engineering#Gpcr#The Omics Sciences#Crispr#Fig#Chromo Tags
Scientific American

Novel Drug Therapies Could Tackle Treatment-Resistant Depression

Depression affects more than 264 million people of all ages globally. The World Health Organization ranks depression as one of the most debilitating diseases to society. It is the leading cause of disability worldwide and the psychiatric diagnosis most commonly associated with suicide, which accounts for nearly 800,000 deaths globally each year. Individuals suffering from depression may face an inability to manage life’s demands and maintain social connections, affecting all aspects of their experiences, from school and employment to relationships and overall quality of life.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Heart Hope: Announcing the Encouraging Results of a Cell-Therapy Clinical Study by Longeveron

Researchers in the medical field are constantly working to create medicines to prevent and cure diseases. The development of the multiple COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRN) only highlights the scientific community's commitment and possible advancements. And although the coronavirus is at the forefront of the world’s attention, that doesn’t mean other breakthroughs aren’t happening all the time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Texarkana Gazette

Pioneering gene therapy could be cure for sickle cell

MESA, Ariz. — Helen Obando, 18 and soon to be a high school senior, nibbled French fries at a cafe and chatted about her future. Dressed in a halter top and shorts, her toenails painted turquoise, she described her plans to enroll at a community college, teach hip-hop dance and become a trauma nurse someday.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers create a novel method of bioprinting neuron cells

A group of researchers including a Concordia Ph.D. student have developed a new method of bioprinting adult neuron cells. They're using a new laser-assisted technology that maintains high levels of cell viability and functionality. Ph.D. candidate and 2020-21 Public Scholar Hamid Orimi and his co-authors present the feasibility of a...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
EurekAlert

Discovery highlights the complex lifestyles of frontline immune cells

WEHI researchers have made a surprise discovery about how immune ‘sentinel’ cells are maintained, which could have implications for drugs in development for treating cancer. The researchers studied the impact of deleting specific proteins in immune cells that were responsible for controlling the ability of cells to silence or switch...
CANCER
Phys.org

Lab-grown cochlear organoids enable screening for hair cell–inducing drugs

New research published in Stem Cell Reports found that organoid culture-based models for cochlear hair cell formation can be used to identify drugs that promote hair cell regeneration in a high throughput drug library screen. Hair cells in the ear mediate the perception of sound. Consequently, when hair cells are...
HAIR CARE
atlanticcitynews.net

Discovery about immune 'sentinel' cells

Parkville [Australia], September 20 (ANI): In a new study, researchers have made a surprise discovery about how immune 'sentinel' cells are maintained, which could have implications for drugs in development for treating cancer. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Science Immunology'. The researchers studied the impact...
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

For Cell and Gene Therapy Products, Early Characterization is Critical

Do you currently chug along check boxing regulatory mandates described by USP? If so, you may be putting patients, and your company, at risk. Simple and proper due diligence measures performed on drug products, such as identifying sub-visible particles and aggregates, would not only prevent product recalls but, more importantly, avert patient deaths—due to early detection before lot release.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Discovery of a universal system for transporting nucleic acids into cells

Researchers from IOCB Prague have discovered a new type of substances capable of safely transporting various types of nucleic acids used for therapeutic purposes into cells, from basic building blocks to long chains of RNA or DNA. The universal nature of their system sets it apart from existing solutions and opens the door to a wide variety of applications in the treatment of genetic diseases as well as in mRNA vaccines, which have become popular in recent times. The results of their research were published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Novel polymer can boost performance of organic and perovskite solar cells

(Nanowerk News) Skoltech researchers and their colleagues have synthesized a new conjugated polymer for organic electronics using two different chemical reactions and shown the impact of the two methods on its performance in organic and perovskite solar cells. The paper was published in the journal Macromolecular Chemistry and Physics ("Impact...
CHEMISTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Adaptimmune Q&A: an alternative approach to T-cell cancer therapies

UK-headquartered biopharmaceutical company Adaptimmune is on a mission to transform cancer immunotherapy by engineering T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumours. While chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have shown great success in treating certain cancers, they have so far proven less effective at tackling solid tumours – a gap that Adaptimmune hopes to fill with its T-cell receptor technology.
CANCER
healio.com

T-cell receptor therapy ‘definitely effective’ for metastatic solid tumors

More than a third of patients with solid tumors showed evidence of antitumor response after treatment with ADP-A2M4CD8, according to data presented at the virtual ESMO Congress. The investigational T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy also conferred a disease control rate greater than 80%, according to updated results of the phase 1...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Theory of bubbles lifts cell biology into a new, more quantitative era

The heady math that describes how bubbles form in a glass of Champagne has inspired a framework for engineering living cells. A study published Sep. 22 in Nature details how an established physics theory governing bubble and droplet formation led to a new understanding of the principles organizing the contents of living cells. The work marks a seismic shift in researchers' ability both to understand and control the complex soft materials within our cells.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

CD19 As a Targeted Agent in CAR T Cell Therapy for R/R DLBCL

Drs Shadman and Hill discuss using CD19 as a targeted therapy option in CAR T cell therapy for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Brian T. Hill, MD, PhD: Do you want to talk about some of the randomized trials that have recently been reported, that we have seen some press releases from.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Cellino is using AI and machine learning to scale production of stem cell therapies

Founded by a team whose backgrounds include physics, stem cell biology and machine learning, Cellino operates in the regenerative medicine industry. This space is currently undergoing a revolution, where new developments in gene and cell therapies could lead to breakthrough cures for a number of leading diseases. For example, the use of personalized human retinal cells could be transplanted to halt or reverse age-related macular degeneration, which can cause blindness. But today, such cell therapies are out of reach for most people because the process of cell production hasn’t been automated or made scalable and efficient.
ENGINEERING
Genetic Engineering News

Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Further Advised to Go Digital

In a previous article I noted that digitization is critical for many cell and gene therapy firms, but few have fully embraced the approach. That was the view of Ori Biotech chief data officer Kevin Gordon. Other experts agree with Gordon, especially regarding the need for a flexible, digital manufacturing...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy