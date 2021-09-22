Novel cell engineering method for drug discovery, biologics and cell therapy

The experts delve further into treatment methods for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, particular for transplant-eligible and -ineligible patients. Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH: In the past 2 years, we’ve had access to a number of new treatment agents or modalities, and I just wonder what your standard practice is. We are waiting for some of the recently announced press releases from some head-to-head trials comparing standard of care to CAR [chimeric antigen receptor] T-cell therapy, but at the moment at least we don’t have any details of those studies. Our standard approach would be to use a second-line chemotherapy, a platinum-based therapy, to achieve a complete remission or maybe a good partial remission as we move with autologous stem cell transplant. There are, of course, patients who are not eligible for a stem cell transplant. I was wondering what your approach is in general in the relapse setting, and then also for patients who are not eligible for a transplant?

