Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farm to advance the development of sustainably cultivated meat

By Sonia Gupta
codelist.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe environmental activist and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms. Both companies are known for extracting meat directly from animal cells. Mosa Meat presented the first cell-cultured hamburger in 2013 and Aleph Farms celebrated successes with cell-cultured steaks in 2018 and 2021. Leonardo DiCaprio sees...

