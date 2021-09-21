UAB Women’s Golf Places 10th at Hoover Invitational

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB women's golf team took 10th place on Monday and Tuesday at the Hoover Invite hosted by the Blazers at Heatherwood Country Club. "We can't thank Heatherwood Country Club enough for their efforts in making this tournament happen," said Kari Bellville. "They were able to host this tournament in one day's notice when Hoover Country Club flooded and allowed us to play 54 holes of golf this week. We have a lot to work on as a team but every time we play is a growing opportunity so we are thankful we had this chance to play."