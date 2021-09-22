CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Jeopardy: See How Alex Trebek's Former Beverly Hills Home Has Been Given a Second Life

By Sheila Yasmin Marikar
ELLE DECOR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShag carpeting, his-and-hers commodes, a tiny kitchen tucked away: that was La Casa Bea in its 1970s heyday when the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and his first wife, Elaine Callei, lived in the three-bedroom Beverly Hills home. The kidney-shaped pool played host to had-to-be-there parties. Alizia Gur, an actual “Bond girl,” lived across the street. Indeed, she still does, and recently recalled the time that Trebek ran into her future husband at Lucille Ball’s birthday party. The game show titan had sprung into matchmaker mode. “He brought him to meet me the next day,” Gur says. And the day after that, the bachelor proposed (she said yes).

