Cobo wants to use the funding to develop the first Defi-as-a-Service (DaaS) infrastructure, and also for regulatory licenses in Singapore. Crypto asset manager Cobo, raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by DST Global, A&T Capital, and IMO Ventures. The leading Asia-headquartered firm said it intends to use the funds to achieve a number of key objectives. Paramount among them is the facilitation of institutional integration with DeFi products.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO