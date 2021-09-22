CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Beautiful Friday

By Alexandra Steele
CBS 46
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother chilly morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. High pressure will dominate our weather, bringing lots of sunshine and cool nights through the weekend. Sunny and gorgeous! Low humidity and no rain. Highs reaching the mid 70s. High Temperature: 76°. Normal High: 82°. Chance of Rain: 0%

