Self-bag-drop demand helps airport logistics automation market to remain steady

By Meet the Editors
passengerterminaltoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket intelligence firm Interact Analysis has published a new report on the airport logistics automation market containing an analysis of baggage, cargo and software in airports globally. The report shows that while global passenger traffic in 2020 fell 61% compared with the previous year, this did not cause a corresponding...

www.passengerterminaltoday.com

Inside Indiana Business

Logistics Centers Hiring Holiday Help

INDIANAPOLIS - Distribution centers across the U.S. are ramping up for the busy holiday season, including France-based GEODIS Inc. The company says it will be hiring more than 500 seasonal workers for its warehouse facilities in the Indianapolis area. GEODIS is third-party logistics provider and provides fulfillment services for other customers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ourcommunitynow.com

E-commerce, logistics deals drive demand for Chicago industrial market

The rise of e-commerce is driving demand for industrial real estate in Chicago as investors seek to build logistics-related properties. Brookfield Asset Management and logistics investor Elion Partners said today that it teamed up to develop about $1 billion of real estate at Elion Logistics Park 55,
CHICAGO, IL
Jamie Fox
houstonmirror.com

Logistics Automation Market Size, Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2028

The Global Logistics Automation Market size is projected to reach USD 133.21 Billion from USD 52.59 Billion in 2020, exhibiting a growth rate of 12.4% through 2028. The market growth is driven by the immense growth in the e-commerce platforms, increased focus on the reduction of human resources, growing adoption of automated operation, and inclination of warehouse management & logistics providers towards cutting-down on the overall OPEX (operating expenses).
INDUSTRY
passengerterminaltoday.com

Self-bag-drop terminals deployed at Latvia’s Riga Airport

Riga International Airport in Latvia has completed the installation of four self-service bag-drop systems for use by airBaltic passengers. Delivered at a cost of €230,000 (US$270,000), the new departure hall drop-off points can be used by any airBaltic passengers who have already checked in and are in possession of a boarding pass. The airport plans to roll out the self-service technology across other airlines in future.
LIFESTYLE
marketpulse.com

Oil remains steady, gold under pressure

Oil prices remained firm overnight, despite the lower than forecast US CPI data. Both Brent crude and WTI recorded small increases leaving them at the top of their September ranges. The energy component of the US CPI basket rose overnight, despite other components dragging the overall number down, with no real sign in physical markets of lower demand leading to softer prices. Additionally, Tropical Storm Nicholas has disrupted oil production and refining recovery in the Gulf of Mexico, coming after the devastation of Hurricane Ida. In the bigger picture, natural gas prices are rocketing in the northern hemisphere ahead of winter, especially in Europe and Asia. I believe that will provide some indirect support to oil prices going forward, given the ominous look to the natural gas rally. It could well be a winter of discontent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Automated Passenger Counting and Information Systems Market 2021 High Growth Forecast due to Rising Demand and Future Trends

Reports Globe has launched a new market research on 2021-2027 Automated Passenger Counting and Information Systems Market with over 100+ market Tables and Figures, Pie Charts, Graphs spread over easy-to-understand pages and detailed analysis. The global research report provides an in-depth picture of the largest competitors with strategic analysis, trends and unforeseen conditions for small and macro companies, valuation analysis and an overall summary of the expected amount. Its expert knowledge and in-depth reports on major and minor drivers, market share, key segments and geographical analysis. In addition, key players, significant collaborations, mergers and acquisitions have innovation trends and business policies discussed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced data with reference to international position and trend, size, share, growth, trend analysis, sections and forecast.
MARKETS
cuereport.com

Automated Warehouse Management System Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2025

The Automated Warehouse Management System Market report upholds the future market predictions related to Automated Warehouse Management System market size, revenue, production, Consumption, gross margin and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the prominent Automated Warehouse Management System market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview. While emphasizing the key driving factors for Automated Warehouse Management System market, the report also offers a full study of the future trends and developments of the market.
RETAIL
Las Vegas Herald

Petroleum Solvent Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Sinopec,PetroChina,Gguangjv Energy,British Petroleum

Global Petroleum Solvent Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Petroleum Solvent market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Petroleum Solvent market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Meal Replaceme Market Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Abbott,Herbalife,Kellogg,Nestle

Global Meal Replaceme Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Meal Replaceme market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Meal Replaceme market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Organized Retail Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Apple,Alibaba,Amazon,eBay,Flipkart(Walmart)

Global Organized Retail Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Organized Retail market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Organized Retail market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
AFP

Sales of US manufactured goods take flight in August

A surge in civilian aircraft purchases sparked a surprise jump in sales of big-ticket manufactured US goods in August, according to government data released Monday. The consensus among economists centered around a 0.8 percent rise in total durable goods orders, but Ian Shepherdson of Macroeconomics had predicted an "upside risk" due to the aircraft component given the seasonal adjustment factors applied to the raw data by government statisticians.
INDUSTRY
passengerterminaltoday.com

Passenger flow management system installed at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport

Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has implemented a new passenger flow management system to improve efficiency at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISG) in Turkey. The Xovis PTS system comprises 184 state-of-the-art sensors that will automatically detect congestion at touchpoints, providing real-time information to the airport’s main command...
LIFESTYLE
theedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks extend drop; dollar, Treasuries steady

(Sept 21): A selloff in stocks continued in Asia on Tuesday amid concern about China’s crackdown on the real-estate sector and the debt crisis at developer China Evergrande Group. Treasuries and the dollar held gains. Japan slid after reopening following a holiday, while Australia also retreated. U.S. futures rose. The...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Postal.io Raises $22m from OMERS Ventures and Mayfield in Series B to Address the Growing Demand to Automate Offline Marketing

$22m Series B is led by OMERS Ventures after Postal.io achieved 10X+ yoy ARR growth as the company has attracted 250+ new customers, 100+ vendors, and 4000+ users. Postal.io, a marketing technology company, announced today they have raised a $22 million Series B round led by OMERS Ventures (Crunchbase, Shopify), with participation from existing founding investor, Mayfield Fund (Marketo, Outreach), bringing the company’s total capital raised to $31 million. The new funds will be used to grow the Postal.io team, deliver on their product roadmap, and expand into international markets.
MARKETS
passengerterminaltoday.com

Queenstown Airport questions necessity of new aviation hub for the region

Christchurch Airport in New Zealand has unveiled the findings of a preliminary aeronautical assessment for a new airport in Tarras. The assessment for the proposed Central Otago Airport was undertaken in partnership with aviation consultancy Airbiz. Michael Singleton, project director at Christchurch Airport, said, “The findings are encouraging but they’re...
WORLD

