Juan Pablo Ortega, Rappi: 'Technology is changing how we do things every day and super apps are helping us save time that we can now spend doing what we like'. Mobile payments in Latin America have been evolving at an unprecedented rate in the last twelve months. For delivery apps like Rappi, cash is still a predominant payment method in most of the region but especially in Colombia and Mexico. Unlike its neighbours, Brazil is the only country where credit cards are widely used across customer segments – however, debit cards have been blocked by issuers for card-not-present transactions mostly due to high fraud levels.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO