General Mills continues its pandemic-era growth despite inflation, supply chain pressures

All eyes will be on Canada’s GDP report next week—and more specifically, its ‘official’ July estimate. A preliminary report in August called for a surprising 0.4% decline in GDP in July, despite an easing of COVID restrictions in provincial economies. We expect an upward revision of the July figure, with output holding steady at June’s level. Indeed, we saw a solid 1.3% rise in hours worked and indications of sharply higher spending on services over the summer—though these were offset by supply chain disruptions that weighed on manufacturing sales and construction activity.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO