CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golden Valley, MN

General Mills continues its pandemic-era growth despite inflation, supply chain pressures

By Kristen Leigh Painter
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Mills Inc. is still riding the pandemic's tailwinds despite Wall Street's concern over inflation and higher supply chain costs. The company brought in $4.5 billion in revenue this summer — more than it did during summer 2020 — surprising investors. Its biggest gains last quarter, announced Wednesday, were in pet food, and convenience stores and food service as people got out of their houses to travel and dine following widespread vaccination against COVID-19.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jano le Roux

Stockpiles running low for a list of some basic household items

Fear of panic buying frenzies leaves many Americans worried. Basic household items are running low. If you go around a supermarket in the United States or Europe, you’ll see several expressionless empty shelves. This isn’t because people panicked and bought toilet paper early in the epidemic; rather, supply lines between Asian manufacturers and supermarket stock rooms are jammed at virtually every step.
wsu.edu

WSU Walton Lecture: ‘Supply Chain Risk in the COVID Era’

Nathan Mallory, Expeditors’ director of risk management and insurance for the Americas, will present “Supply Chain Risk in the COVID Era” 5-6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct.4, via a Zoom webinar. Participants may register online. The presentation is the 28th annual Walton Lecture, free to the public. Mallory, a 2002 WSU alumnus,...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Golden Valley, MN
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market: In-depth Research with Emerging Growth Trends

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market: Overview. The global healthcare supply chain management market is expected to expand owing to the increasing pressure faced by healthcare providers to improve operational efficiency. Further the emergence of cloud-based solutions, adoption of the GS1 system and growing focus to curb the large-scale counterfeiting of drugs in the pharmaceutical industry are the primary booster of the global healthcare supply chain management market. Healthcare supply chain management aims to increase operational efficiency and traceability of the entire process of supply chain with the help of several software and tools.
MARKETS
Union Leader

Paper shortage hits American retailers when they need it most

Skyrocketing demand for boxes and packing materials during the pandemic has slashed paper production across North America, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for retail companies. “We’re starting to hear, ‘We’re out of paper,’” said Polly Wong, president of San Francisco-based direct-marketing firm Belardi Wong, noting that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Convenience Stores#Net Sales#General Mills Inc#Cheerio#Yoplait#Cfra Research#Tyson Foods#Blue Buffalo
actionforex.com

Forward Guidance: Spending on Services to Support Growth Despite Supply Chain Challenges

All eyes will be on Canada’s GDP report next week—and more specifically, its ‘official’ July estimate. A preliminary report in August called for a surprising 0.4% decline in GDP in July, despite an easing of COVID restrictions in provincial economies. We expect an upward revision of the July figure, with output holding steady at June’s level. Indeed, we saw a solid 1.3% rise in hours worked and indications of sharply higher spending on services over the summer—though these were offset by supply chain disruptions that weighed on manufacturing sales and construction activity.
RETAIL
Shropshire Star

Bank cautions over soaring prices and supply chain hit to growth

The Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to hold rates at 0.1%. The Bank of England has cautioned over a bigger-than-expected rise in inflation due to rocketing energy costs and said the supply chain crisis was beginning to hamper Britain’s economic recovery. The Bank cautioned that rising gas prices...
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Grocery prices expected to remain high as pandemic roils supply chains

No, you're not imagining things. That piece of steak really is pricier than usual — and so are your eggs, bacon, and other household staples. Grocery bills have been steadily rising in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic has continued to wreak havoc on supply chains and as businesses have faced worker shortages in recent months. Those disruptions have been exacerbated by higher demand, droughts, and major storms that have decimated crops and halted food production in some areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Supply Chain Operations Can Be a Lever for Growth

The pandemic has catalyzed transformations in supply chain operations. Beyond relying on their supply chain ecosystem to get goods or services to customers, businesses are now realizing how critical supply chain operations are to increasing customer satisfaction, uncovering new opportunities to reach buyers and consumers and reducing risk when disruption is par for the course.
ECONOMY
stanford.edu

Sustainable Supply Chains Helped Companies Endure the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic put the fundamentals of economics front and center. As global supply chains were disrupted early last year, inventories ran short and prices rose. Yet even when things seemed to be falling apart, many businesses didn’t just fall back on the basics of supply and demand. Instead, they doubled down on making their supply chains more sustainable, a move that contributed to their survival, according to a survey of executives.
STANFORD, CA
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Demand for renewable energy, supply chain pressures send PPA prices higher

While PPA prices are trending upward, LevelTen doesn't expect demand to soften. According to a survey by the firm, only 12% of solar developers are responding to supply chain pressures by delaying projects. The price of solar and wind power purchase agreements in North America increased 4.3% in the second...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
rebusinessonline.com

InterFace Panel: Supply Chain Issues Continue to Challenge Multifamily Developers

Facing extended construction timelines and elevated costs of materials due to COVID-19’s disruption of global, national and local supply chains, multifamily developers are being forced to pivot, improvise and forge new relationships with suppliers in order to manage overall risk levels within their projects. Even before the pandemic, real estate...
REAL ESTATE
Detroit News

Barra says GM plans 'substantial shifts' in its supply chain

General Motors Co. is planning to revamp its supply chain as the pandemic-triggered chip shortage and rising demand for chip-intensive vehicles have demonstrated the need for an overhaul. The Detroit-based carmaker will make “substantial shifts” in its supply chain, chief executive officer Mary Barra said Friday in a live-streamed discussion...
DETROIT, MI
freightwaves.com

Building the post-pandemic supply chain — Medically Necessary

The COVID-19 pandemic caused demand for PPE to spike and demand for products used in elective procedures and primary care visits to plummet. Effective vaccines raised hopes for a return to normal, but the delta variant has complicated that calculus. The next step is predicting how demand will change in this new stage of the pandemic.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy