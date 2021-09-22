CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

How the Fall Equinox Will Impact Your Zodiac Sign

By Lisa Stardust
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

September 22nd doesn’t just mark the beginning of Libra season — it’s also the Fall Equinox, the start of autumn. This seasonal shift occurs when the Sun is directly above the Equator in the Northern Hemisphere. This brings equal hours to day and night, as well as the beginning of harvest time. After the Equinox occurs, the daylight hours start to dwindle.

www.teenvogue.com

Comments / 1

Related
MindBodyGreen

What's In Store For You This Month Based On Your Astrological Sign

Virgo season is well underway, and astrologically speaking, September is shaping up to be a busy month. Depending on your astrological sign, there are some key things to watch out for. Here's what you can expect, according to the AstroTwins. Until September 22, Aries, the Sun is in Virgo, and...
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Fall Will Be The Season Of Romance

Libra season is an amazing time of year for many reasons: your social calendar stays booked, your creative juices flow easily, and your love life seems to be sweeter. This Venus-ruled sign is all about encouraging connection, so if you’re looking for love, this time of year fully supports that. Whether that means creating better bonds within your friendships or your family, you’ll be uniting with others in a way that’s balanced and diplomatic. As the busybody energy of Virgo season begins to subside, tending to any relationships you may have been neglecting will likely be a priority. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a different area of their chart though, but fall 2021 will be the most romantic season for these three signs: Aries, Gemini, and Libra.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Your Fall 2021 Horoscope Is Here

The Astro Poets break down what to expect this autumn, aka the time of the soul, based on your zodiac sign. With the end of Summer Fridays and the start of Fashion Week and back to school, it may already feel like fall is already upon us, but it's technically still around the corner. This year's autumnal equinox happens at precisely 3:20 pm on Wednesday, September 22, marking the beginning of fall.
LIFESTYLE
thestatetimes.com

Your Horoscope Forecast

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19): Hard work pays off! You’re on the right track. While there may be some obstacles thrown your way, keep your head up and remember your end goal. You will receive good news regarding money, or maybe a new career opportunity on the 22nd. Taurus (Apr. 20-May...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Equinox Group#September Equinox#Fish#Sun#Buddhist#Taurus
Thought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Is Learning In September 2021

You’re learning it’s important to set boundaries, even if that means you might lose some people along the way. You’re learning certain milestones aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, so you need to live a life that makes you happy, not society. Gemini. You’re learning you’re never too old...
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Feel Fulfilled

Adventure. When life becomes too mundane or repetitive, you grow bored. You’re not happy unless you’re trying new things. Consistency. You don’t want to be caught by surprise. You want to live a life of comfort with the people who mean the most to you. Gemini. Friendships. You’re a social...
LIFESTYLE
Reader's Digest

This Is What Your Zodiac Element Says About You

You can think of the 12 zodiac signs as neighbors. They each have their own personality and characteristics, meanings based on myths that started in antiquity and have been honed in practice ever since. Each falls into one of four zodiac signs elements: fire, earth, water, or air. These, too, are like a community, says astrologer Alice Sparkly Kat, author of Postcolonial Astrology. Consider how you get along better with some of your neighbors and how you might vibe less with others.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces. plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Libra: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Libra is an air sign that is concerned with fairness, beauty and connection. Your ruling planet is relationship-oriented Venus. You tend to think of things in the context of relationships, and are at your best when you have a partner in crime. Quality and aesthetics are of utmost importance to you and without them you just feel off. Indecision and FOMO (fear of missing out) can plague you, but you’ve got to pick sides and make choices in life. The pro tip for this most classic Libra problem is to strive to be authentic instead of accommodating.
LIFESTYLE
powerofpositivity.com

What Does Your September 2021 Horoscope Reveal According to Your Zodiac Sign?

September 2021 is a month of action and positive change. With trines from the Sun to Uranus and Mars to Pluto moving forward and taking charge should not be challenging the first two weeks of the month. By the 27th, Mercury goes retrograde in Libra, and you won’t have a choice on what you accomplish. The emphasis will be on the past. Saturn has been square Uranus since December 18, 2020, and it is changing the structure of our lives forever.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Tonight’s Full Moon In Pisces Brings Clarity, Comfort & Possibility

There’s something about a full moon in Pisces that always feels like it comes right on time. No matter how lost you are in your calendar right now, slogging through meeting after meeting, task after task, Virgo season begs for the nearness of a heavenly body collecting light just to pour it back out over a crisp night. As the cool night air slips in under the comfort of our light blankets and transitional jackets, we’re reminded that discomfort is simply information, and that it can lead to understanding and gentle release. There’s something about night that’s gentle underneath our wariness, like black silk draped over buildings and mountains, an eyelid sinking over an eye.
ASTRONOMY
momjunction.com

Zodiac Signs That Are Best Match For Leo Man

The king of the zodiac, Leo, is known for their dynamism and powerful persona. They are passionate, intense, and love attention. An ideal partner for a Leo man would be someone equally passionate and supportive as he takes the lead. A few zodiac signs get along well with Leo and have a highly compatible romantic relationship. In our post, we tell you which zodiac signs are the best matches for a Leo man.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Have So Much Fun During This Roller Coaster Week

The sun is in practical, analytical, and down-to-earth Virgo, but that doesn’t mean this time of year doesn’t have a few tricks up its sleeve. While Virgo season can really bring out your intelligence and your eye for detail, it can also leave you so obsessed with the cold, hard facts that you forget to factor in the way you feel. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of September 13, 2021 — Taurus, Virgo, and Libra — there’s so much to look forward to.
LIFESTYLE
cardinalpointsonline.com

In the Stars: Horoscopes for the week of September 24th

Read according to your sun sign. Aries: You will feel a sudden urge to rewatch episodes of Bill Nye the Science Guy. Do not resist these urges. Submit. You’re not strong enough. Taurus: You were the reason the Subway on campus shut down. Gemini: You will start regularly using 90s...
LIFESTYLE
Maine Campus

Horoscopes 9.26 thorugh 10.2

Aries (March 21 – April 20) Mercury retrograde stations direct on Monday, creating an opportunity to reflect upon where you stand in your relationships this week, Aries. What are some things you need to get off your chest? Now’s the time to change and reform. Taurus (April 21 – May...
LIFESTYLE
sjpl.org

YA Friday: Zodiac Signs as YA Books - Libra

Libra is the seventh (and best) sign in the zodiac. Intelligent, kind, and always willing to put others before themselves, Libra vibes are all about harmony. This air sign is always tactful, pleasing and diplomatic and they can fit in anyplace, anytime, with anyone so much so that they're likely called on to be the peacemaker or party planner within their squad. As the master of compromise and diplomacy, Libra is adept at seeing all points of view, and excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Libra energy is deeply concerned with fairness and justice, so while they don't like to rock the boat, they'll do so if it means standing up for what's right. Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good. This sign has a rich inner life yet loves other people, and they're always happiest with a large group of friends, family, and coworkers on whom they can count.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Each Zodiac Sign Has A Food That Goes With It, And I Bet Yours Will Make So Much Sense

If you’ve ever wondered why some people hate sweets, but love salty foods, you might want to look to the stars for an answer. You can use astrology to explain everything from the fashion trend you should try to how you deal with certain emotions, so it’s no surprise that food preferences work the same way. (Remember when we told you the tasty treat you always have in your home and your go-to snack, based on your sign? Same concept.) Here’s what to know if you’ve been wondering what food pairs best with your zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
astrostyle.com

Navigate the Fall 2021 Mercury Retrograde by Zodiac Sign

Messenger planet Mercury makes a U-turn in Libra from September 27 to October 18—its final retrograde of 2021. What will the Fall 2021 Mercury retrograde mean for you?. Mercury retrograde makes headlines for being an all-around signal scrambler. During these three-week backspins, communication is tricky, travel can take longer, and the fine-print can seem extra tiny. It’s good practice to take an extra step to read a text before pressing send (be sure your side-convo isn’t on the group chat), double-check flight times, and have another set of eyes on contracts.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Californian

Understanding your zodiac big 6

Chances are that you know your zodiac sign. But it seems like everyone has more than one sign and you’re probably confused about what that means. After all, astrology enthusiasts are talking about the different signs in their birth charts — from their moon to Mercury signs. Using apps such as Co-Star or websites such as Cafe Astrology give you a peek at your other zodiac placements. The birth chart might seem like nonsense, but this guide will help you understand your big six: the sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Venus and Mars signs.
LIFESTYLE
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy