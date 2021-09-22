Followers can eventually become leaders

Are you a leader or a follower? Think about it. I have a friend who often says, “Lead, follow, or get out of the way.” Anyone who works in a job or volunteers learns that real soon. The leaders take charge, while the helpers follow their lead. It is not wrong to be the follower as we can’t all be the boss. Some of us have to be workers and helpers. We can be a leader in one area and a follower in another and that is OK. We are doing something for the good of mankind.