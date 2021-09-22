MAMAMOO play it way too safe on fluffy, disco-inspired single ‘mumumumuch’

Greatest Hits albums are very much not the norm for K-pop groups – so rare that this reviewer couldn’t think of any off the top of his head and had to resort to Google, and even then there were only a handful for the very biggest of veterans like Girls’ Generation and Big Bang. But here’s the thing, MAMAMOO have never really been a typical K-pop girl group. From their focus on vocals above all else to challenging K-pop beauty standards, this four-member group of Wheein, Hwasa, Solar and Moonbyul have never been afraid to break the mould.