Osage Beach, MO

PHOTOS: Bikefest Brings Big Crowds To Lake Of The Ozarks & The Strip

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBikers poured into the Lake of the Ozarks area last week for the annual Bikefest. Rumbling was heard across the region as bikers hit every nook and cranny of Lake communities, cruising local streets and visiting local businesses. Much of the action centered on Osage Beach Harley Davidson, where bikers came in and out throughout the weekend. The Lake Ozark Strip was teeming with motorcycles, and city officials had actually decided to shut down the Strip to cars, only allowing employee and delivery vehicles in. Bikers parked up and down the Strip, and evident in the photos below, the event clearly drew an enormous turnout.

