“Paris of the North,” a New Exhibition in Stockholm, Shows Parisian Haute Couture’s Nordic Connections
Fashion is a global language that has many local dialects. At the same time that the lexicon of contemporary American fashion is being parsed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, a recently opened exhibition in Stockholm at the Nordiska Museum, “Paris of the North,” examines how Parisian haute couture was translated for the Nordics between 1902 and 1966. This golden age of French fashion was brought north by the capital’s leading department store, Nordiska Kompaniet, known as NK.www.vogue.com
