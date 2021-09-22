“Paris of the North,” a New Exhibition in Stockholm, Shows Parisian Haute Couture’s Nordic Connections

Paris Fashion Week will be incomplete this season without Alber Elbaz. Were he still alive, we would have had the chance to see his rule-breaking new AZ Factory collection in person for the first time. Even better, we would have been treated to his presence. Nobody could riff about his design instincts, the clients who inspired him, or, with the early 2021 launch of his new label AZ Factory, the need for fashion to change quite like Elbaz could. As fun as his runway shows were, with the champagne and snacks and electric atmosphere, his presentations were almost better for the pleasure that was had by being in his quick-witted company.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO