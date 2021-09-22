Rad Power's new RadCity 5 Plus e-bike is here to ease your commute

At first glance, commuter bikes are all about getting you from point A to point B. But choosing to commute by bike has so many benefits in addition to getting to your destination on your own two wheels. From getting healthier and saving money on public transit or gas to spending time outside and seeing your home town from a different angle, commuting by bike can brighten your day. Of course, you’ll need to choose the perfect bike and the best cycling gear for commuting before you can hit the road. The Manual has gathered a selection of bikes ranging in style and price that are all great options for commuters. New cyclists and pros alike will feel comfortable on the best commuter bikes of 2021.

