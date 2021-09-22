CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Shed Defender Soft Chew Supplements

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShed Defender presents soft chew supplements. They are available in Omega Skin & Coat, Hemp Calming and Allergy & Immune Defense varieties, all made in the USA with the highest-quality, natural ingredients. The supplements are made without artificial flavoring or preservatives, have no added corn, soy or sugar and are non-GMO. They are manufactured in a GMP certified facility and made without the use of heat, water or gumming agents to retain the efficacy of the carefully chosen ingredients. They feature Shed Defender’s proprietary vegetable blend made with carrot, pumpkin and sweet potato, which take the place of any unhealthy additives that can be used in soft chew supplements.

