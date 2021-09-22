'Steel barrier' of HUNDREDS of state trooper SUVs line the border in 'unprecedented' move to stem the tide of Haitian migrants after Biden made mockery of pledge to send them home by RELEASING thousands into America

Texas Governor Greg Abbot has been forced to use 'unprecedented' methods to prevent more Haitian migrants from entering U.S. by creating a 'steel barrier' of hundreds of vehicles at the border.

Abbott visited the U.S.-Mexican border on Tuesday and praised DPS and Texas National Guard for creating the barrier by using hundreds of state-owned vehicles, almost all of which appear to be bulky SUVs.

The vehicles are lined up outside Del Rio in Texas, which has seen an influx of 14,600 migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico into the US. An estimated 8,600 remained in the town of 35,000 people as of Tuesday night, with 1,083 so far deported back to Haiti.

Thousands of Haitian migrants have already been freed into the US on a 'very, very large scale' rather than being flown out on deportation flights as the Biden administration promised, according to officials. It's estimated as many as 5,000 migrants have been allowed in.

'They have created a steel barrier preventing people from being able to cross the border,' Abbott said Tuesday.

'One day there were countless people coming across the border, then the DPS put up all these DPS vehicles, and suddenly, in an instant, people stopped crossing the border in this location. That strategy is working.'

The 'steel barricade' consists of at least 150 state trooper, with officers reassigned from their day-to-day duties and traveling from as far as 500-miles away to assist Border Patrol agents, according to the Washington Examiner.

This overhead photo shows some of the hundreds of Texas state SUVs used to form a de-facto steel barrier along the United States-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas

A 'steel barrier' of vehicles is the latest method border officials are utilizing to deal with the surge of thousands of Haitian migrants crossing into the United States

A 'steel barrier' of state-owned vehicles have been lined up for miles that stretch along the border

A photo taken Wednesday shows a ramshackle encampment under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, as migrants are shepherded away to be processed

The makeshift border camp at one point swelled to more than 14,000 migrants, with this photo emphasizing just how large the encampment has become

Migrants who remained at the border bridge in Del Rio are seen in a waiting pen on Wednesday before being loaded onto buses

Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen wading between the U.S. and Mexico on the Rio Grande

A migrant woman carrying a child leaves a Border Patrol van in Del Rio on Wednesday after being taken to a processing facility

HAITIAN MIGRANT CRISIS IN NUMBERS:

Number of migrants in Del Rio at peak of crisis: 14,600

Number of migrants as of Tuesday evening: 8,600

Number deported to Haiti Sunday: 327

Number deported Monday: 233

Number deported Tuesday: 523

Total deported since flights began Sunday: 1,083

Number of deportation flights scheduled for Wednesday: 7

Two US officials with knowledge of the situation in Del Rio said they have been released into the US with notices to appear at an immigration court in 60 days' time under the so-called 'catch and release' scheme. Others have been sent on buses and planes to other parts of the US to be processed by Border Patrol agents there, they said.

Deportation flights began on Sunday, and by Wednesday morning, over 1,000 migrants had been flown back to Haiti, a source with knowledge of the matter told DailyMail.com.

The 'steel barrier' is the latest method border officials are utilizing to deal with the surge of thousands of Haitian migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico by walking over a dam in the Rio Grande river.

DailyMail.com reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for comment regarding the fleet of state-owned vehicles being used to form the barrier, and how many officers are being diverted from their day-to-day jobs.

Abbott has also flooded Del Rio with law enforcement officials to stem the flow of migrants, with both he and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claiming Tuesday that the border area has been successfully sealed-off.

The governor also criticized the Biden administration for not doing enough to secure the border and said the state of Texas would step up and add $2 billion toward border security funding, the Washington Post reported.

'When you have an administration that is not enforcing the law in this country, when you have an administration that has abandoned any pretense of securing the border and securing our sovereignty, you see the onrush of people like what we saw walking across this dam that is right behind me,' Abbott said.

On Wednesday, AP reported thousands of Haitian migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio are being released into the US on a 'very, very large scale,' according to a source who put the figure in the thousands, but couldn't clarify further.

Migrants check in with a volunteer before boarding a bus to Houston at a humanitarian center after they were released from United States Border Patrol upon crossing the Rio Grande and turning themselves in seeking asylum

Haitian migrants prepare to board a bus to San Antonio after being released from United States Border Patrol custody upon crossing into Texas on Wednesday

A pregnant Haitian Migrant waits to board a bus to Houston at a humanitarian center on Wednesday after she was released from United States Border Patrol

Haitian migrants, hoping to reach the U.S.-Mexico border, rest at the Jesus Esta Vivo shelter in Danli, Honduras pm Wednesday

Haitian migrant John Louissaint, 35, reads a Bible while resting on the bottom bunk of a bed at the Jesus Esta Vivo shelter in Danli, Honduras on Wednesday

A Haitian migrant, hoping to reach the U.S.-Mexico border, receives a plate of food at the Jesus Esta Vivo shelter in Danli, Honduras on Wednesday

A Haitian immigrant charges his smart phone after he crossed the border from a migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas on Wednesday

Two US officials with knowledge of the situation in Del Rio said thousands of migrants have been released into the US with notices to appear at an immigration court in 60 days' time

A migrant walks past a pile of garbage at the camp under the Del Rio bridge in Texas on the US-Mexico border Tuesday night

A tiny little girl camps out with her father under a makeshift tent at the camp under the Texas bridge overnight Tuesday

A Haitian girl is seen Tuesday under the bridge which was turned into a makeshift to house the thousands of migrants

A bus to transport migrants to other parts of the US for processing is seen by the Del Rio bridge in Texas Tuesday night

The makeshift border camp is seen littered with trash on Wednesday morning

Timeline of a border crisis that caught Biden by surprise

May 22 2021: Department of Homeland Security announces Haitians in US will be granted Temporary Protection Status (TPS), meaning they can't be deported and can apply for documentation that allows them to work

July 7: Haitian President Jovenel Moise is assassinated at his presidential palace in Port-au-Prince

August 14: Haiti is hit by magnitude 7.2 earthquake, killing at least 2,000

September 17: An estimated 12,000 migrants suddenly arrive in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico. Many had been granted refugee status in Brazil and Chile after an earlier quake in 2010

September 18: Biden administration announces it will swiftly deport Haitians who cross into the US from Mexico

September 19: The number of migrants in Del Rio swells to an estimated 14,600. Deportation flights to Haiti begin, with 327 people flown out of the US

September 20: Border Patrol officials continue bussing Haitians away from Del Rio, with a further 233 deported. Photos of migrants being confronted by agents on horseback cracking their reigns emerge

September 21: Another 523 people are deported via plane, with the number of Haitians remaining in Del Rio estimated at 8,600. Texas Governor Greg Abbott arranges for hundreds of state vehicles to form a makeshift border wall in Del Rio

September 22: Unnamed sources tell AP thousands of Haitians apprehended in Del Rio have been released into the US rather than deported. Seven flights have been scheduled to continue the deportation effort.

President Biden has previously claimed that those same migrants faced immediate expulsion, but immigration sources say that many have been released with notices to appear at an immigration office in 60 days.

This expedites processing times but clearly carries a colossal risk that those who are released will not return to appear before officials.

On Sunday, three flights deported 327 Haitian nationals from Del Rio back to the capital of Port-au-Prince Sunday, two flights deported 233 Monday and 523 were flown out on four flights Tuesday, the official said.

In total, 1083 migrants have been deported in the last three days, suggesting up to 5,000 may have been released into the United States.

Another seven deportation flights are expected to expel further Haitian migrants Wednesday.

This purported reality on the ground is drastically at odds with the public statements the Biden administration has made in recent days in an effort to get a handle on the ever-increasing migrant crisis at the US's southern border.

The official line is that Haitians are being expelled from the US back to the crisis-stricken Caribbean nation under a Donald Trump-era rule.

Under Title 42, migrants can be repatriated to their home nations without the possibility of requesting asylum due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted Monday that migrants entering the US illegally will be sent back to their home countries.

'If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family's life,' he said at a press conference.

Mayorkas then went one step further Tuesday, insisting that the border is now 'closed' to migrants.

Border Patrol agents were placed on administrative duties pending an investigation into images which appeared to show them whipping Haitian migrants while on horseback on the banks of the Rio Grande.

Mayorkas said Tuesday the images 'horrified' him, a seeming shift in tone from a day earlier, when he and others were more sanguine about the situation at the border.

'The actions we're taking are swift and strong, and we will take further action as the facts adduced in the investigation compel,' he said on Twitter.

Democrats reacted furiously to the images which have embarrassed Biden who wants to project an image of compassion in contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump.

He faces a war on two fronts amid consternation among Republicans who believe that Biden has essentially thrown open the door to migrants who believe that the US border is now softer.

At the same time, Mexico has begun flying migrants away from the U.S. border, as well as sending some by bus, towards its border with Guatemala in the south.

US authorities have scrambled in recent days for buses to Tucson but resorted to flights when they could not find enough transport contractors, the source said. Coast Guard planes took Haitians from Del Rio to El Paso.

The releases were occurring despite the signaling of a massive effort to expel the migrants on flights to Haiti under pandemic-related authority that denies them an opportunity to seek asylum.

A third source said there were seven daily flights to Haiti planned starting on Wednesday.

In this aerial view Haitian migrants cross the Rio Grande river to get food and water in Mexico, as seen from Ciudad Acuna

Clinging to ropes, some carrying children on their shoulders, Haitian migrants stranded at the US border cross the Rio Grande back into Mexico in search of food, water or medical treatment

Migrants are guided by Border Patrol agents as they board a bus at Del Rio

Border Patrol agents watch over migrants near the makeshift camp near Del Rio

US Border Patrol, National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles in Del Rio, Texas, shine their lights on the crossing point for mostly Haitian migrants on the Rio Grande

Border Patrol agents and members of the National Guard patrol a checkpoint entry near the Del Rio International Bridge

Border Patrol agents wearing green uniforms and a National Guard member stand ready at a checkpoint

Buses, top, arrive to pick up migrants, mostly from Haiti, at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge

Texas Gov. Abbott (center) praised officials for creating a 'steel wall' of state-owned vehicles that stretch along the border to deter Haitian migrants from crossing

Texas border agents DENY whipping migrants and accuse Biden administration of deflecting from its failings

Texas Border Patrol agents have denied whipping migrants and claimed anyone with 'two brain cells' knows they use split reins to control their horses, after images emerged of mounted officers appearing to whip Haitian border crossers.

Disturbing photos and video surfaced Sunday appearing to show agents on horseback whipping Haitian migrants with horse reins at the Rio Grande river which connects Mexico and the US.

Agents pushed back against the criticism and accused the Biden administration of trying to deflect from its own failings in tackling the migrant crisis.

One unidentified agent told Fox News the outrage over the images shows officials lack 'basic knowledge' of handling horses and that the outrage 'just proves what absolute idiots they are.'

They denied the images depict physical abuse, saying the reins are used as whips - but on horses, not humans.

'With basic knowledge and two brain cells, anyone knows those agents use split reins. They do use them as a whip, on their horses,' the agent said.

'This helps get a quicker response from the horse to move out when needed, especially when the horse may be hesitant with groups of people or other animals.'

The agent voiced frustration that the officials 'in charge' do not understand their roles at the border.

'Again it is clear that those 'in charge,' a term that is disgusting to use, have no clue about our operations and frankly operate by ignorance and unhinged emotions,' they said.

A second agent told Fox the situation is 'blowing up' and that the accusatory response from officials and lawmakers is fueling more anger toward the Biden administration.

'This whole situation is blowing up and even liberals are turning on this administration,' one agent told Fox News.

'[Harris] is placing blame on agents to deflect because she and Biden are not going to change how they are handling this.'

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto also pushed back against the theory the agents were whipping migrants and insisted they were using approved techniques designed to keep the agents, the horses, and the migrants on the ground safe.

The National Border Patrol Council is the labor union that represents United States Border Patrol agents and support staff.

'They were not whipping anyone. They don't carry whips. They don't get assigned whips,' he told Fox.

'What they do is a training technique that has been shown to them to make sure that no one takes over their horse. It was to protect the horse, to protect the rider, and to protect the individual that was trying to cause chaos and knock down that rider from that horse.'

Del Cueto described the process of 'twirl[ing] the reins to protect everything and make sure everything's done correctly.'

He added: 'But nobody was getting whipped, but some members of the media are sure pushing that narrative and our agency and our administration isn't helping much by not saying something about it.'

Accounts of wide-scale releases – some observed at the Del Rio bus station by Associated Press journalists – are at odds with statements a day earlier by Mayorkas, who travelled to Del Rio to promise swift action.

'If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family's life,' he said at a Monday news conference.

The criteria for deciding who is flown to Haiti and who is released in the US was unclear, but two officials said single adults were the priority for expulsion flights.

Meanwhile, Mexico has begun moving Haitian migrants away from the US border, authorities said on Tuesday, signaling a new level of support for the US as the camp presented President Joe Biden with a humanitarian and increasingly political challenge.

The White House is facing sharp bipartisan condemnation.

Republicans say administration policies led Haitians to believe they would get asylum. Democrats are expressing outrage after images went viral this week of Border Patrol agents on horseback using aggressive tactics against the migrants.

Many of the thousands of migrants who have gathered in Del Rio in recent days fled Haiti after the 2010 earthquake and have been living in South American countries including Brazil and Chile. But since these nations have been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Haitians have traveled up through South America and Mexico to seek asylum in the US.

A second US official, also with direct knowledge and speaking on the condition of anonymity, said large numbers of Haitians were being processed under immigration laws and not being placed on expulsion flights to Haiti that started Sunday.

The official couldn't be more specific about how many.

US authorities scrambled in recent days for buses to Tucson but resorted to flights when they couldn't find enough transportation contractors, both officials said.

Coast Guard planes also took Haitians from Del Rio to El Paso.

A third US official not authorized to discuss operations said there were seven daily flights to Haiti planned starting Wednesday.

Jean Negot Bonheur Delva, head of Haiti’s national migration office, said last week authorities expected that 14,000 Haitians will be deported from the US over the next three weeks.

Delva warned that Haiti cannot handle thousands of homeless deportees arriving into the country.

The criteria for deciding who is flown to Haiti and who is released in the US was unclear.

But two US officials said single adults were the priority for expulsion flights.

The Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday night.

In May, the Biden administration's DHS designated Haiti for temporary protected status (TPS) as the nation was in the grips of 'human rights abuses, crippling poverty, and lack of basic resources, which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.'

Under TPS, foreign nationals cannot be deported back to countries hit by natural or manmade disasters, enabling Haitians to live in the US without legal status to qualify for provisional residency.

Then in August - following the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in July and the earthquake which killed more than 2,000 people the next month - he extended and expanded the TPS further.

A statement on the Department of Homeland Security's website stipulates that the TPS rule only applies to Haitians already in the United States when the announcement was made in May, and that Haitians who subsequently tried to travel to the US would not be allowed to benefit from the new rule.

It is unclear how the United States is able to differentiate between Haitians who illegally entered the country before and after the TPS proclamation was made.

A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande

A Border Patrol officer is swinging what appears to be a lariat while trying to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge Sunday

Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande Tuesday

Thousands of Haitian migrants are being freed into the US on a 'very, very large scale' rather than being flown out on deportation flights as the Biden administration promised, according to officials

Illuminated by the lights of a National Guard vehicle, immigrants walk through the migrant camp next to the border

Migrants, many of them Haitian, cross the Rio Grande river back and forth from the United States and Mexico, to camp after a lack of supplies are given to them in the USA in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, 21 September

Republicans blame the pause on deportation flights on the surge in Haitians crossing into the US, arguing that this led Haitians to believe they would get asylum in America - when in fact it only applies to Haitians already residing in the US.