Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, September 22

By Scott Cole
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

Brisker, Brown Headline Strong Lackawanna Pipeline For Penn State Football

Throughout Penn State football’s storied history on the recruiting trail, targeting players at the junior college level once served as an afterthought. Since James Franklin arrived on campus in 2014, the Pennsylvania native has worked to establish an in-state recruiting pipeline through Lackawanna Community College, a small liberal arts school in Scranton that competes athletically at the junior college level. In total, Franklin and his staff have landed nine commitments from the northeastern Pennsylvania powerhouse throughout an eight-year span in Happy Valley.
College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Micah Parsons
The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
#American Football#The Nittany Nation#Penn State#The Penn State White Out#The Nittany Lions#Cnhi Pa#Villanova#Nittany Lions#Penn State Wire#Auburn#Flounders Jones#Eagle#Scranton Times Tribune#Bell Rings#Wilkes Barre Times#Wtaj#York Daily Record#Bodani
Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
The Leak: Penn State Week

For the past several weeks, this publication has been tracking a story that the coach Harsin we see in the media and on the sidelines isn’t the real coach Harsin. It pains me to write, but it seems there’s a lot the Auburn Beat isn’t telling us about the new head man. Through leaked text conversations and interviews with Deep ThrAUt informants, I am hoping to find something a bit closer to the truth. Because you deserve it, Auburn fans.
The First Look – Penn State

With over 900 all time wins, Penn State has traditionally been known as a stalwart of the sport. Kicking off their football program in 1887, Penn State only won 1 conference title before the 1994 season. This is shocking, but when you factor in the weird way that the Big 10 allows teams that didn’t win the outright conference championship to claim a full share of the championship, it makes it a more staggering statistic.
Penn State Tops Auburn in a Thriller, Michigan State Brings the Pain to Miami and Michigan Stays in September Form

Another glorious weekend of college football is in the books and our dumb, beautiful sport once again delivered the absurdity we've come to expect from the sport. We had Nick Saban losing his mind, this Memphis fan hitting the camera with a Marcus Hall Salute, a Tate Martell sighting, and Dabo Swinney surviving a nail-biter against Georgia Tech and leaving with the thousand-yard stare to prove it.
Wednesday Headlines: Chris Livingston Day Edition

After Monday’s news broke of No. 4 prospect Chris Livingston moving his decision day up to Wednesday, momentum increased for Livingston to announce his commitment to your very own Kentucky Wildcats. Livingston, with his commitment to the program, would undoubtedly make next fall’s recruiting class one of Kentucky’s best classes in history.
Maryland aims to stay unbeaten vs. road-tested Kent State

After quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa helped engineer a late comeback over Illinois to keep Maryland undefeated, the Terrapins will return home Saturday to close out their nonconference schedule against Kent State in College Park, Md. Maryland (3-0) got by the Fighting Illini 20-17 Friday night on a last-second field goal by...
