CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Stunning collection of German porcelain that was found by the Monuments Men before it could be destroyed by the Nazis sells for £10million 76 years later

By Charlotte Mitchell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A stunning collection of German porcelain rescued by the Allied 'Monuments Men' before it could be destroyed by the Nazis has sold for more than £10million.

The hoard of Dresden antiques was acquired by industrialist Dr Franz Oppenheimer and his wife Margarethe during the 1920s and 30s.

The Jewish couple fled their home in Berlin for the relative safety of Vienna in 1936 as the Nazis began persecuting Jewish people in Germany.

The Oppenheimer's ended up emigrating to the US the day before Austria was annexed by Germany in 1938, but not before they sold off their fabulous figurines and ornaments for bargain prices to stop them falling into the hands of the Nazis.

Ultimately, the collection was found in the Netherlands by a member of the SS who acquired it for Adolf Hitler in 1941.

To prevent millions of pounds of looted artwork from being damaged by Allied bombing raids, the Nazis stored much of it in salt mines across southern Germany and Austria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPXGX_0c4JTs8C00
A stunning collection of German porcelain rescued by the Allied 'Monuments Men' before it could be destroyed by the Nazis has sold for more than £10million. Pictured: A unique pair of Meissen Augustus Rex hexagonal vases and covers sold for £277,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgKi5_0c4JTs8C00
The hoard of Dresden antiques was acquired by industrialist Dr Franz Oppenheimer and his wife Margarethe during the 1920s and 30s. Pictured: A Meissen armorial waste bowl from the service made for Clemens August, Elector of Cologne sold for £440,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3Grz_0c4JTs8C00
The Jewish couple were forced to hastily sell their collection as they fled the Nazis. Pictured: A very rare pair of Meissen Augustus Rex underglaze blue-ground beaker vases sold for £635,000.

Towards the end of the war, a group of male and female art experts, museum curators and librarians were assembled from the United Kingdom and United States to find and recover Hitler's stolen art before it could be destroyed by the Germans.

In 2014, the work of the Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives programme got the big screen treatment in The Monuments Men, starring George Clooney and Matt Damon.

Among the treasures they uncovered was the Oppenheimer's collection of 117 pieces of 17th and 18th century Meissen porcelain.

The collection was held in various Dutch museums for 70 years until the couple's descendants took their case to the Dutch Restitutions Committee, arguing that the collection was rightfully theirs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPRVJ_0c4JTs8C00
The Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives programme was an Allied unit during the Second World War whose aim was to recover looted pieces of art. Pictured: U.S. Army sergeant Harold Maus inspects a Durer engraving hidden in the Merkers salt mine in May 1945
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyNBQ_0c4JTs8C00
Items similar to those that formed part of the Oppenheimer's collection are pictured in this archival photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UT3M0_0c4JTs8C00
During the Third Reich, agents working on behalf of the Nazi Party engaged in the organised looting of museums and private collections in occupied countries. Pictured: A U.S. Soldier with Crown of Charlemagne in a cave in Siegen, Germany 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGfk1_0c4JTs8C00

In 2019, the committee recommended the porcelains be returned to the family, concluding that the couple 'lost possession of the objects involuntarily due to circumstances directly related to the Nazi regime.'

Last Tuesday, the items smashed all expectations when they went under the hammer at Sotheby's auction house, bringing in a massive £10,500,000.

They had been expected to make £2million but the 117-piece collection was deemed so rare that almost every item sold for over its asking price.

In an unexpected twist, more than half of the lots were bought by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which had only recently returned them to the Oppenheimer's family.

A 17-inch high Meissen clock dating back to 1727 led the sales, fetching £1.16million.

The item, which was bought by Sir Anthony de Rothschild in 1855 before being acquired by the Oppenheimers in 1923, had been expected to sell for £300,000.

A rare Meissen armorial tea and coffee service made in 1731 sold for £958,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPxSN_0c4JTs8C00
More than half of the items were bought by the Rijksmuseum, which had previously owned them. Pictured: A pair of Meissen Augustus Rex yellow-ground baluster sold for £502,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPyrf_0c4JTs8C00
The Rijksmuseum returned the items to the descendants of the Oppenheimers after a 2019 recommendation by the Dutch Restitution Committee, which found that they were the rightful owners. Pictured: An extremely rare Meissen famille verte goblet sold for £387,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXD7n_0c4JTs8C00
Sotheby's had expected the 117-piece collection to fetch 2million but it was deemed so rare that almost every item sold for over its asking price. Pictured: A rare Meissen Augustus Rex vase sold for £458,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuECk_0c4JTs8C00
The collection was held in various Dutch museums for 70 years before being returned to the original owners' family. Pictured: An extremely rare pair of Meissen Augustus Rex underglaze-blue-ground beaker vases sold for £901,000

A pair of Meissen Augustus Rex underglaze-blue-ground beaker vases made in about 1725 sold for £900,000.

And an extremely rare Meissen famille verte goblet, also made in 1725, went for £810,000.

Lucian Simmons, worldwide head on restitution at auctioneers Sotheby's, said: 'After the defeat of the Nazi regime, the collection was discovered by Allied Monuments officers in a Salt Mine in Austria where it had been placed by Hitler's curators for safety.

'The collection was taken first to Munich and was then sent by the Allies to Holland. The Dutch Government placed it in three museums, including the Rijksmuseum, where it remained until it was restituted to the Oppenheimer heirs.

'Ninety items were in the Rijksmuseum, 13 in the Kunstmuseum in the Hague and four in the Museum Boijmans van Beuningen.

'The Oppenheimer family first sought restitution in June 2015.

'In recommending the collection be returned to the heirs of Franz and Margarete Oppenheimer, the Dutch Restitution Committee said that Oppenheimer 'lost possession of these objects involuntarily due to circumstances directly related to the Nazi regime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4Bwz_0c4JTs8C00
Pictured: George Clooney (second from left) and Matt Damon (right) played fictionalised members of the Monuments Men in a 2014 film of the same name

'We cannot comment on their [the Oppenheimer family's] motives, but they are a group of individuals and it is quite common for restituted collections to be sold to convert the inheritance into a form that is more easily distributed amongst the descendants of a victim of Nazi persecution.'

Franz Oppenheimer was a lawyer and part-owner of a private company that dominated the coal industry in the period before the Second World War.

Buying at a time when many important pieces were being deaccessioned from the Royal Collections in Dresden, he and his wife built up an impressive collection of Meissen.

Porcelain objects from the famed European manufacturer are often referred to in the industry as 'white gold' due to their rarity.

Sotheby's described the offering as 'one of the greatest prewar collections of Meissen porcelain to appear at auction in more than 60 years.'

Who were the 'Monuments Men'?

The Monuments Men is the nickname coined for the members of Allied forces' Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives programme, during the Second World War.

This small corps of mostly middle-aged men, and a few women, were historians, architects, professors and museum curators who interrupted their careers to help recover artwork stolen by the Nazis.

During the Third Reich, agents working on behalf of the Nazi Party engaged in the organised looting of museums and private collections in occupied countries.

In Germany and elsewhere, the looting of Jewish property was part of the Holocaust.

As well as gold, silver and currency, culturally significant items were stolen, including paintings, ceramics, books and religious treasures.

While many items remain unaccounted for despite international efforts, the majority were recovered immediately after the war by the Monuments Men.

The 'men' often operated alone with limited resources, fashioning packing materials for their priceless finds from whatever they had available, including sheepskin coats and gas masks.

The largest haul of stolen goods was recovered at Altaussee, a tunnel network where Hitler stored the works intended for the Fuhrermuseum in Linz, Austria, an unrealised project where he planned to showcase the stolen works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iw2DE_0c4JTs8C00
Members of the Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives programme transport Michelangelo's Madonna out of the tunnel network at Altaussee in July 1945

At Altaussee, the deepest tunnels were more than a mile inside the mountain - the perfect spot to protect them from both detection and enemy bombs.

Floors, walls, shelving and even a workshop were built in the chambers, which saw a steady stream of treasures transported into the tunnels from 1943 to 1945.

It was there that the Monuments Men discovered Michelangelo's Madonna and priceless works by the Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer.

One of the unit's members chronicled the contents based on Nazi records noting some 6,577 paintings, 2,300 drawings or watercolors, 954 prints, 137 pieces of sculpture, 129 pieces of arms and armor, 79 baskets of objects, 484 cases of objects thought to be archives, 78 pieces of furniture, 122 tapestries, 1,200-1,700 cases apparently books or similar, and 283 cases contents completely unknown.

Plans for the demolition of the storage facility were also uncovered, revealing that the priceless works had been in danger of being lost forever in an attempt to prevent them falling into enemy hands.

However local miners and Nazi officials, believing the district's leader had misinterpreted Hitler's instructions, scarpered the planned demolition.

Logistical difficulties following the immediate end of the war meant that removing the art from the mine was a rushed affair plagued by impossible deadlines and a lack of packing materials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOVUt_0c4JTs8C00
A U.S. soldier is pictured among loot stolen from Jewish Holocaust victims stored at a church in Ellingen, Germany in April 1945. The plundered items include packages, bolts of fabric and crated paintings

The team had initially estimated the removal would take around a year, but they were given less than two months as the area was destined for Soviet control.

Fearing that some of Europe's greatest art might disappear into the Soviet Union, whose 'Trophy Brigades' are estimated to have stolen millions of objects, the team worked 16-hour days to try and remove everything in time.

Eventually, the Monuments Men had to leave, having removed 80 truckloads, 1,850 paintings, 1,441 cases of paintings and sculpture, 11 sculptures, 30 pieces of furniture and 34 large packages of textiles from the mine

The work of this special unit had been largely forgotten by the general public until art scholar Lynn H. Nicholas published her book The Rape of Europa in 1995.

Nicholas had been inspired to research the unit after reading an obituary of a French woman who singlehandedly saved 60,000 works of art after spending years spying on the Nazi's looting operation.

In 2009, American businessman and author Robert M. Edsel published his book The Monuments Men, which became a bestseller, bringing the story to a wider audience and inspiring a 2014 film of the same name starring George Clooney and Matt Damon.

Source: The Smithsonian

Comments / 1

Related
IGN

A Lost Film Thought Destroyed By the Nazis Has Been Rediscovered

[Editor's Note: Header image is our best guess on how the film was recovered.]. A film previously believed to have been destroyed by Nazis and lost forever has been re-discovered. The film is called Europa and according to The Guardian, it's an anti-fascist film that was seized by Nazis and...
MOVIES
ARTnews

WWII Nazi Bunker Discovered Inside 1,700-Year-Old Roman Fort

A team of archaeologists on the island of Alderney, the northernmost of the Channel Islands located between England and France, have found a World War II Nazi bunker built directly inside an ancient Roman fort, according to BBC News. The site, nicknamed the Nunnery, has revealed overlapping structures from the medieval, Tudor, and Napoleonic eras. Alderney has been inhabited since at least the Neolithic period, with a burial chamber on the island dating to 4,000 B.C.E. The Roman tower at the Nunnery is the first evidence of military construction on the island and was used to protect a nearby Roman settlement. Originally...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

The heiress who fooled the Nazis: Life story of wealthy Chicago-born psychoanalyst Muriel Gardiner who helped to rescue hundreds of anti-fascists from 1930s Vienna is to be celebrated in new exhibition

The incredible life story of a Chicago heiress who helped to rescue hundreds of anti-fascists from the Nazis is to be celebrated in a new exhibition. Muriel Gardiner smuggled passports and money to dissidents and provided a safehouse for them as fascism was gathering force in Austria in the 1930s after Adolf Hitler's rise to power in neighbouring Germany.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johannes Vermeer
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Adolf Hitler
The Guardian

Hitler’s favourite artists: why do Nazi statues still stand in Germany?

A photograph from 1940 shows three conquering Nazis in Paris against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Within a few years one of these men, Adolf Hitler, was dead by his own hand; another, Albert Speer, was writing his memoirs in Spandau prison, having eluded a death sentence at the Nuremberg trials. But the third, Arno Breker, was alive and free, making sculptures in the new West Germany that in their bombast and iconography echoed those he had made during the Third Reich.
VISUAL ART
The Jewish Press

Jews Fighting In The German Army

The attempt of the Jew to show his patriotism to the ruling gentile is an old phenomenon, with Jews like Josephus fighting for the very nation that destroyed his homeland, to modern times, where Jews were often found on both sides of the conflict, fighting for their respective “homelands.” Perhaps the most intriguing and absurd scenario, at least in retrospect, is the tens of thousands of German Jews who fought for their county and the many of whom gave their life for it.
POLITICS
CNET

Long-lost movie seized by Nazis 80 years ago is making a comeback

More than 75 years after the end of World War II, the Nazis have suffered another defeat. The 1931 anti-fascist film Europa, thought to have been destroyed by the Nazi regime, has been rediscovered and restored, and will be shown in October at the London Film Festival. "We are delighted...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Nazis#Obituary#Art World#Art Historians#The Monuments Men#Jewish#Ss#Germans#Fine Arts And Archives#Dutch#Sotheby#Allied Monuments#Museum Boijmans#The Royal Collections#European#Monuments
openculture.com

Watch a Gripping 10-Minute Animation About the Hunt for Nazi War Criminal Adolf Eichmann

In February 2018, the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany conducted interviews with 1,350 American adults, aged 18 and up. Their findings, published as the Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Study, reveal a sharp decline in Americans’ awareness of the state-sponsored extermination of six million Jewish men, women, and children by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.
ENTERTAINMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The 18 Biggest Battles of World War II

More than 75 years after the final shot was fired, the human cost of World War II still defies human comprehension. Estimates range from 60 million to 80 million people killed, most of them civilians. The Soviet Union suffered the most, losing as many as 27 million people by some estimates. To place the carnage […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Joe Donan

The Untold Story of the Latino World War II Hero Who Saved 40,000 Jews From Nazi Extermination

Colonel José Castellanos Contreras — Source: Wikimedia Commons. Everyone knows the story of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist credited with saving the lives of over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust; but very few have heard of Colonel José Castellanos Contreras, the Salvadoran international diplomat who helped save up to 40,000 Central European Jews during the same period.
The US Sun

Incredible story of WW2 soldier who VOLUNTEERED to infiltrate Auschwitz as prisoner to spy on horrors of the Holocaust

A HERO soldier decided the only way to find out the true horrors of Auschwitz was to see for himself - so he volunteered to infiltrate the concentration camp. Polish officer Witold Pilecki reported back to the Allies about the brutality he witnessed - but his incredible bravery was not acted on many believed his reports were too horrific to be true.
WORLD
travelawaits.com

7 Best-Preserved Roman Monuments Outside Italy

The Roman Empire lasted for more than 1,000 years, from humble beginnings in the 8th century B.C. to its downfall in the A.D. 5th century. In its various forms as a republic and later ruled by emperors, the Romans managed to conquer a vast amount of territory, from Asia Minor to the Middle East, to all of what is Europe today, as far north as the UK and Germany.
EUROPE
jewishaz.com

Amsterdam’s latest Holocaust memorial features the names of 102,000 victims

Amsterdam has a new Holocaust memorial that contains over 100,000 names of Dutch Holocaust victims and was designed by the famed Jewish architect Daniel Libeskind. The Holocaust Memorial of Names, unveiled Sunday where it stands near the city’s Jewish Cultural Quarter, is made up of separate walls of bricks with the names of individual victims on them.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

244K+
Followers
95K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy