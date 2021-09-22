CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eventide's Tverb room reverb plugin is on sale for $99 USD

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Eventide Tverb room reverb effect plugin, offering a 60% discount for a few days only. Developed with legendary producer, musician, and engineer Tony Visconti, Tverb provides an extremely customizable room reverb with some unique techniques and features. Within this virtual room (modeled on the legendary Meistersaal at Berlin’s Hansa Tonstudios) you can mix three virtual channels: one main mic with subtle ambience and two moveable mics capturing the lush room reverb.

