CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Grim's Grub: We 'certainly can can-can'

By Travis G. Grimler
Pine And Lakes News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm sure everyone has heard Ethel Merman's classic, "Heat Wave," about canning freshly grown garden produce. Why, what did you think the song was talking about?. "She certainly can can-can." The song even talks about making the mercury jump. Clearly this could be about nothing else but canning fruits and...

www.pineandlakes.com

Comments / 0

Related
williamsrecord.com

How we can improve dining

In an introductory club meeting this weekend, our board asked new members to greet each other with their favorite and least favorite parts about Williams so far. We were amused by many of their positive answers but surprised to hear many describe disappointment with dining on campus. Thinking back to my own time as a first-year, I thought our meal options were diverse and filling, especially considering our size and location. Perhaps it is yet another unforeseen result of the difficulties brought on by the pandemic.
AMHERST, MA
Pine And Lakes News

The Cracker Barrel: Steps to better thinking?

Several years ago, on a trip to England with friends, we decided to visit Charles Darwin’s home in Downe, some 15 miles south of London in the Kent countryside. The home itself proved fascinating, not because of its architecture or historical importance so much as for the dozens and dozens of little collections that filled every available shelf and cranny. Charles and Emma gave birth to 10 children, of which seven lived beyond childhood, and every one of them gave evidence of delighting in natural objects.
LIFESTYLE
thethreetomatoes.com

Wicked Triumphantly Returns to Broadway

This week there was a big roar that could be heard echoing throughout the storied streets of the theatre district. Broadway is back. Behemoth shows Hamilton, The Lion King, Chicago and Wicked opened earlier this week to jammed houses, and a deafening noise. I was in the audience of Wicked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.5 KISSFM

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Ethel Merman
Audacy

Audacy's 'We Can Survive' returns to the Hollywood Bowl on October 23

Audacy is proud to announce the return of We Can Survive, with a mission to support I’m Listening and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and a lineup brimming with Pop music’s best and brightest stars. Coming to Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, October 23, Doja Cat, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, and The Kid LAROI will take over the iconic Hollywood Bowl for an evening focused on supporting I’m Listening’s goal of ending the stigma around discussing mental health.
LOS ANGELES, CA
audacy.com

Listen to Audacy's brand new 'We Can Survive' Exclusive Station

Audacy is proud to announce the return of We Can Survive and this year’s lineup makes us as excited as ever. Coming to Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, October 23, Doja Cat, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, and The Kid LAROI will take over the iconic Hollywood Bowl for an evening focused on supporting I’m Listening’s goal of ending the stigma around discussing mental health.
LOS ANGELES, CA
610 Sports Radio

Audacy's 'We Can Survive' tickets are on sale now

Audacy is proud to announce that We Can Survive is back and brighter than ever and tickets are on sale now!. Coming to Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, October 23, Doja Cat, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, and The Kid LAROI will take over the iconic Hollywood Bowl for an evening focused on supporting I’m Listening’s goal of ending the stigma around discussing mental health.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston Herald

Boston Latino Film Festival’s (virtual) show will go on

This year’s 20th Boston Latino International Film Festival is yet another arts entry affected by the ongoing pandemic. “A film festival in person? There’s nothing like it with so many shared experiences,” BLIFF director Sabrina Avilés acknowledged. “We had hoped for a big shebang! But we decided months ago that...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Meat#Canned Foods#Food Preservation#Canned Fruit#Grub#Food Drink#Campbell#The Native Americans#Trailblazer#The Preservation Prize#Englishman#Edmund Frank#Pressure Canned Stew Meat
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
AFP

Pop royalty in world-spanning gigs for climate, vaccines

From Billie Eilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris, one of the biggest-ever international charity events was set to kick off Saturday with concerts around the world to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.  It said it was focusing "on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest -- climate change, vaccine equity, and famine".
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Pine And Lakes News

Ring and owner reunited after it spends 49 years in the drink

Lakes Area Dive Team Member Joe Carlson was on a mission to help look for possible Aquatic Invasive Species in Ada Lake east of Backus on September 15 when he saw something shiny underwater near the access there. "I wasn't swimming too far from the landing which is a spot...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
ARTnews

The 9 Best Booths at Art Basel 2021: From a Monumental Nari Ward to Pauline Curnier Jardin’s Theater of Intimacy

Earlier this week, Art Basel opened its first in-person edition of its marquee fair in its hometown Swiss city since the onset of the pandemic. The anxiety of attending the fair, including meeting the strict Covid safety protocols required to enter, soon gave way to palpable excitement within the Messeplatz, the convention center where Art Basel takes place. A parade of smart-suited VIPs of some of Europe’s top collectors lined up for the 11 a.m. entry before making their way into the fair. During the fair’s first day, the world’s top galleries reported strong sales across the board and at various price point, from the few thousand to over $5 million. Below, a look at some of the best art at Art Basel, which runs through Sunday, September 26. More from ARTnews.comCovid-19 Memorial Goes On View in D.C., $3 M. Urs Fischer Bread House Heads to Basel, and More: Morning Links for September 17, 2021Galleries Recoup Vast Job Losses Amid 'Resilient' Market: Art Basel UBS ReportArt Basel Aims to Assuage Nervous Dealers, Virgina Court OKs Robert E. Lee Removal, and More: Morning Links for September 3, 2021
VISUAL ART
CBS New York

The 3 ‘Fates’ Of ‘Hadestown’ Reflect On Broadway’s Return And Their Love For NYC’s Theater Community

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hit musical “Hadestown” reopened this month with a celebration that spilled into the streets. In 2019, the show won eight Tony awards, including best musical. Three women play a key storytelling role. CBS2’s Jessica Moore recently spoke to them about returning to the stage after 18 months. READ MORE: Broadway Buzz: ‘Hadestown’ Taps Greek Myths Mixed With Love, Music It has been a long road back for Broadway and members of the cast of “Hadestown,” but the atmosphere was electric on Sept. 2, reopening night, inside the Walter Kerr Theatre. “Hadestown” is based on Greek mythology. It’s the story of Orpheus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Rolling Stones honour Charlie Watts’ memory at opening show of first tour without drummer

The Rolling Stones opened the first show of the much-delayed No Filter tour with a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts.On Sunday (26 September) night, the band began their first tour without their drummer of nearly six decades, who died last month aged 80.During the show in St Louis, the show opened with an empty stage and solitary drumbeat, with photos of Watts flashing on the video board.After the second song — a rousing rendition of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood came to the front of the stage....
MUSIC
CBS Boston

Bob Dylan Coming To Boston For One Show In November

BOSTON (CBS) – Bob Dylan is coming to Boston. The legendary folk singer and Nobel Prize winner announced his Fall tour Monday. He will play the Wang Theatre on Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the Boch Center box office, You can also call (800) 982-ARTS (2787). The “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour is also stopping in Providence the day before on Friday, November 26. Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” recently came in fourth on Rolling Stone’s updated list of the top 500 songs of all-time. Bob Dylan's Fall U.S. tour dates have been announced. The first dates go on sale starting Friday, October 1. See the https://t.co/2JlPRa6O0z On Tour page at https://t.co/IlnO4bZY4Z for dates and ticket information! pic.twitter.com/RfO0wmSYJU — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) September 27, 2021 For more information on the tour click here.
BOSTON, MA
The Hollywood Reporter

Microsoft Theater to Host ‘Love Actually’ Screening and Concert Experience

The beloved holiday romantic comedy Love Actually is hitting the stage in Los Angeles on Dec. 17. Black Ink Presents, the L.A.-based creative and production firm behind “live-to-picture” film and concert experiences, is offering up a one-night-only performance of Love Actually in Concert at Downtown L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. It will feature a screening of the Richard Curtis-directed film from Universal Pictures and Working Title with a score performed live by the Billy Mack Orchestra, based on composer Craig Armstrong’s work on the film. Under the direction of award-winning conductor Thiago Tiberio, the Billy Mack Orchestra will also perform orchestral arrangements of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy