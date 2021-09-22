Review: Old Forester The 117 Series – Warehouse K Barrels

In April of this year, Hendrick’s posted an Instagram prank advertising Hendrick’s-branded pickles. Clever, but not an earth-shattering level of jokery, really. Only now the pickles are real, courtesy of a collaboration with iconic Katz’s Delicatessen in New York, where they are available in store and for nationwide shipping, for a limited time. They’re made with a much different recipe than in Hendrick’s Instagram post, which has them brining in actual gin. Instead, the pickles from Katz’s (available by the quart) are described as half-sour, infused with traditional Hendrick’s gin botanicals — including rose and lots of juniper.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO