The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are headed to New York for Global Citizen event promoting vaccine equity

It’s one of the causes closest to their hearts, and now, Harry and Meghan are set to attend an event this weekend that will promote access to coronavirus vaccines for all. The royal couple will be among the A-list guests at Global Citizen Live, a concert that will be broadcast from Central Park around the world. It aims to urge world leaders to adopt a vaccines equity policy, which would involve sharing at least one billion doses to third world countries and waiving vaccine intellectual property rights so that more doses can be made.