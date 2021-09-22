Elizabeth Banks reuniting with Wet Hot American Summer director for Where the Fore Are We?
Variety is reporting that Elizabeth Banks is set to reunite with Wet Hot American Summer director David Wain for Where the Fore Are We?, a musical set up at Amazon Studios. As per the trade, the film follows the passengers and crew of a commercial flight who find themselves stranded for three months after a crash landing and decide to put together a production of a Shakespearean play to keep themselves occupied, despite their captain trying to focus them on getting rescued.www.flickeringmyth.com
Comments / 0