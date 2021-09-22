CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Banks reuniting with Wet Hot American Summer director for Where the Fore Are We?

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety is reporting that Elizabeth Banks is set to reunite with Wet Hot American Summer director David Wain for Where the Fore Are We?, a musical set up at Amazon Studios. As per the trade, the film follows the passengers and crew of a commercial flight who find themselves stranded for three months after a crash landing and decide to put together a production of a Shakespearean play to keep themselves occupied, despite their captain trying to focus them on getting rescued.

www.flickeringmyth.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
