Metroid Dread amiibo delayed in Europe

By Brian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metroid Dread amiibo won’t be ready for launch in Europe, as Nintendo announced a delay over on social media today. The game, along with the new figures, were both planned for October 8. However, the amiibo have encountered “unforeseen shipping delays”, and the 2-pack of Samus and E.M.M.I. will now be available on November 5.

