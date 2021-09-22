CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: US Space Force reveals futuristic new uniforms – and social media has field day

By Eric Brooks
 5 days ago
The galactic agency on Tuesday revealed sleek, new uniform prototypes at the 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference, threads the officials Space Force Twitter account praised as “modern, distinctive” and “professional.”

