Jake Gyllenhaal backtracks on his comments about not bathing regularly: ‘I was being sarcastic’

By Johnny Lopez
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

One month after making headlines for saying he finds ‘bathing to be less necessary,’ the ‘Nightcrawler’ star is now taking it back by clarifying his stance on showering on the regular.

CNET

The Guilty on Netflix: Jake Gyllenhaal phones in frustrating one-man cop drama

Stuck in a police dispatch center with wildfires raging outside, troubled cop Jake Gyllenhaal finds that all he can do is talk in new Netflix thriller The Guilty. Gyllenhaal is Joe, a detective demoted to answering phones and barely able to contain his simmering frustration and resentment at the obnoxious people of Los Angeles who call in for help. The film's gimmick is that just like Joe, we're stuck inside the call center. Everything plays out in this one room, the drama coming from each whispering voice in the dark as Joe finds himself trying to solve a kidnapping from within four walls. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, opens in theaters Sept. 24 and streams on Netflix Oct. 1.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

The Guilty: Jake Gyllenhaal Goes All Out in the Upcoming Thriller

The Gyllenhaal siblings are on a roll. One of Hollywood’s most known brother and sister tandems, Maggie and Jake, have been making headlines the past couple of weeks, as their upcoming projects celebrated wins of their own. The older of the two siblings, Maggie, recently bagged the award for Best Screenplay in the recently concluded 78th Venice International Film Festival for her upcoming psychological drama film, The Lost Daughter, which is coincidentally also the actress’ directorial debut. What a way to commemorate this experience. On the other hand, Maggie’s younger brother, Jake, has also been creating buzz for his upcoming film, The Guilty, which also had its world premiere in the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival last September 11, 2021. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the two, it’s that they there is practically nothing they can’t do, and that there is no slowing down the dynamic duo anytime soon.
MOVIES
/Film

The 15 Best Jake Gyllenhaal Movies Ranked

One of the rare child stars who became just as successful as an adult, Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the best actors working today. Gyllenhaal had a leg up getting his career started thanks to his Hollywood parents, director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner, but established himself as a talented performer in his own right with a series of acclaimed performances throughout the '90s.
MOVIES
Jake Gyllenhaal
Ashton Kutcher
Kristen Bell
Mila Kunis
Elvis Costello
Dax Shepard
HollywoodLife

Jake Gyllenhaal Clarifies Whether He Showers After Controversial Bathing Habit Comments

The ‘Nightcrawler’ actor joked about past comments he made about his personal hygiene, where he said that he found ‘bathing to be less necessary at times.’. No need to hold your breath! After Jake Gyllenhaal made headlines in early August, talking about his questionable bathing habits, the 40-year-old actor explained that he was messing around when he told Vanity Fair that he found showering “less necessary.” The actor cleared the air during a press conference for his latest movie The Guilty and let people know that does indeed bathe.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Review: Jake Gyllenhaal carries claustrophobic 'The Guilty'

An emergency dispatch center doesn’t exactly sound like the most visually exciting place to set an entire film. But the technical limitation of being imprisoned in a soulless office while high stakes action takes place off screen can be an inspired storytelling gimmick in the right hands, as it is in “ The Guilty,” directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by Nic Pizzolatto and starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
MOVIES
Telegraph

Jake Gyllenhaal unpacks his aversion to washing and explains why scent conjures memories

It's an odd thing, having a Hollywood A-lister cast his eye over your decor. But, thanks to Zoom, Jake Gyllenhaal is beaming straight into my distinctly un-A-listy south London living room, and he has some feedback. "Hey, I like your meditation bowl," he says, spotting a souvenir from Nepal over my shoulder. "We all need a little bit of that right now," he adds, sleek in a black polo neck as he speaks from his New York apartment - alas, his own interior design is hidden by a virtual backdrop.
HOME & GARDEN
ComicBook

Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua Talk the Contained Intensity of The Guilty

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has earned acclaim over the course of his career for a variety of roles, many of which manage to capture either a physical or emotional explosiveness, resulting in a number of captivating characters. Similarly, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua has delivered audiences multiple gritty and gripping dramas, most of which feature landscapes and environments that are nearly as engaging as any of the living, breathing humans at the heart of such stories. For Netflix's The Guilty, however, both Gyllenhaal and Fuqua had to find new ways to approach the material, given that virtually the entire narrative unfolds with Gyllenhaal sitting in front of his computer. The Guilty hits select theaters on September 24th and Netflix on October 1st.
MOVIES
kezi.com

'The Guilty' dials up Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator on a very bad day

If you like Jake Gyllenhaal up close and sweaty, do we have a movie for you. Remaking a 2018 Danish movie, "The Guilty" is a taut, remarkably spare thriller that casts Gyllenhaal as a 911 dispatcher, taking a series of disparate calls -- and one particularly significant one involving an imperiled woman -- while clearly struggling with a separate personal crisis.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix's The Guilty Reviews Are Online, See What Critics Are Saying About The Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller

Jake Gyllenhaal’s next film is almost here. The actor next stars in The Guilty, which also features Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal, Eli Goree, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard. With a screenplay by Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective), the thriller tells a story of a demoted cop (Gyllenhaal) assigned to a call dispatch desk who is conflicted when he receives an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Jake Gyllenhaal spends a tension-filled night as 911 operator in ‘The Guilty’

Joe Baylor is wound tight — really tight. He sweats, he acts nervous, he relies on his inhaler, he’s libel to snap against anyone. Somebody call 911. Except that he is a 911 operator. And his nerves and sanity are about to be put to the test with an intense, all-night attempt to find a woman abducted by her ex-lover, based on phone calls, cell phone tracking and other tricks of the emergency responder’s trade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
talesbuzz.com

Jake Gyllenhaal Relied a Lot On Zoom To Make ‘The Guilty’

Jake Gyllenhaal uses his hands to speak while at the screening of The Guilty at the DGA Theater on Friday night (September 24) in New York City. In a new interview about his upcoming Netflix movie, the 40-year-old actor revealed that the crew relied a lot on Zoom to get the film made in just 11 days time.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Celebrity Bathing Stories Are Back As Jake Gyllenhaal Responds To Rumors About Him Not Bathing

The great celebrity bathing debate ruled the summer of 2021. It started so innocent with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s admission before snowballing into a battle of the haves and have nots of showering. Everyone was asked about their stance on the issue leading to some unfortunate casualties along the way. One of those Hollywood casualties was Spider-Man: Far from Home’s Jake Gyllenhaal. Some began to judge Gyllenhaal without hearing his full response. But that all changed as the Oscar nominee finally spoke his peace about those non-bathing rumors.
MUSIC
E! News

Jake Gyllenhaal Offers Rare Insight Into His Life as an Uncle to Maggie Gyllenhaal's Kids

Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal Is the Latest Star to Weigh In on Bathing Debate. Jake Gyllenhaal is singing the praises of two people not far from home. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Spider Man: Far From Home star opened up about his duties as an uncle to older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's two children. The Crazy Heart actress shares daughters, Ramona, 14, and Gloria, 9, with husband of 12 years, actor Peter Sarsgaard.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu’s Relationship Timeline

A low-key kind of love! Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu have kept their romance on the down-low — but they still seem to be going strong. Us Weekly confirmed the duo’s relationship in December 2018 after they were spotted traveling together in London and Greece that summer. While their 16-year age difference may have caused a stir among some fans, the pair weren’t fazed.
CELEBRITIES
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

