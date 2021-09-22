Jake Gyllenhaal backtracks on his comments about not bathing regularly: ‘I was being sarcastic’

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has earned acclaim over the course of his career for a variety of roles, many of which manage to capture either a physical or emotional explosiveness, resulting in a number of captivating characters. Similarly, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua has delivered audiences multiple gritty and gripping dramas, most of which feature landscapes and environments that are nearly as engaging as any of the living, breathing humans at the heart of such stories. For Netflix's The Guilty, however, both Gyllenhaal and Fuqua had to find new ways to approach the material, given that virtually the entire narrative unfolds with Gyllenhaal sitting in front of his computer. The Guilty hits select theaters on September 24th and Netflix on October 1st.
