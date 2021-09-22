Jake Gyllenhaal backtracks on his comments about not bathing regularly: ‘I was being sarcastic’

Stuck in a police dispatch center with wildfires raging outside, troubled cop Jake Gyllenhaal finds that all he can do is talk in new Netflix thriller The Guilty. Gyllenhaal is Joe, a detective demoted to answering phones and barely able to contain his simmering frustration and resentment at the obnoxious people of Los Angeles who call in for help. The film's gimmick is that just like Joe, we're stuck inside the call center. Everything plays out in this one room, the drama coming from each whispering voice in the dark as Joe finds himself trying to solve a kidnapping from within four walls. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, opens in theaters Sept. 24 and streams on Netflix Oct. 1.

