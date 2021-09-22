CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Wyze Cam Pan v2 debuts featuring Color Night Vision

By Satsuki Then
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOa48_0c4JQLGW00

Wyze has revealed a new camera for use in the home called the Wyze Cam Pan v2. The camera is available now for $39.99 plus shipping. Like the original version of the Pan camera, it features 360-degree horizontal and 93-degree vertical pan and tilt capability.

One of the most critical new features for the camera is full HD Color Night Vision allowing users to see more clearly at night. Typically, night vision video has a green cast, and a security camera ideally needs the clearest video possible. The camera features integrated infrared lights and is designed with safety in mind.

Wyze Cam Pan v2 can scan an entire room in less than three seconds, and its automatic motion tracking allows it to follow what’s going on in an entire room. Pan Scan allows users to set the patrol route for the camera with up to four custom waypoints. The hardware inside the camera includes a Starlight CMOS Sensor able to see an environment with only 0.1 lux.

The camera features an F/1.6 aperture and a 120-degree field-of-view. To keep the camera discrete, when its infrared light is active, there is no red dot common on most night vision cameras. No red light prevents the camera from bothering people who share the same room as the camera at night. Wyze improved the processing power for the new version of the camera, allowing it to track and follow real-time movement faster than ever.

The camera also supports two-way audio allowing you to hold conversations with people or pets remotely. It also has an integrated mini-siren this loud enough to scare off intruders. Other features include continuous recording 24/7 and the ability to capture up to three days of video on a single 32-gigabyte microSD card. The camera also has free rolling 14-day cloud storage and real-time notifications. Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are also integrated.

Comments / 0

Related
vrfocus.com

Xiaomi Unveils Smart Glasses Vision Featuring MicroLED Waveguides

Xiaomi is one of China’s leading technology companies, previously partnering with Facebook during the Oculus Go era to create the Mi VR Standalone for its home market. Today, the company has teased plans for a future entry into the smart glasses market, a very compact looking device brimming with tech.
ELECTRONICS
wmleader.com

Apple debuts new $799 iPhone 13 with 5 colors, including pink

Apple has debuted its latest line of phones, with its new $799 iPhone 13 available in five colors, including a highly anticipated pink option. In addition to pink, the new iPhone is available in blue, “midnight” black, “starlight” white and red. The iPhone 13 features an exterior design largely unchanged...
CELL PHONES
Light Stalking

GoPro Debuts Its Latest Action Cam the 23MP Hero10 Black

It was pretty touch-and-go for GoPro there for a little while a couple of years ago. One of the most well-known names in the action camera business, GoPro started to falter under the intense pressures of smartphone camera competition that has increasingly added accessories that bring action camera-lite capabilities to many of the most popular headsets out there.
ELECTRONICS
newsbrig.com

Wyze upgrades its popular Pan Cam

Ubiquitous budget smart home company Wyze has released yet another new product — the Wyze Cam Pan v2. As the name implies, this is the second generation of one of Wyze’s earliest products — the Wyze Cam Pan that debuted three years ago. This new model is available now, costs $39.99 (plus $9.99 shipping), and adds color night vision, improved motion-tracking, and a siren to the mix.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Color#Cloud Storage#Microsd
Stuff.tv

Roku Streaming Stick 4K brings Dolby Vision to your movie nights

Want to give your eyeballs a treat next time you're firing up Netflix? Roku given its chewing gum-sized Streaming Stick range an update, making the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K (£49.99, on sale October 2021) the first model of its type to stream HDR video. Not only that, but the Streaming Stick 4K is the first Roku streamer ever to offer the Dolby Vision flavour of HDR (alongside HDR10+), so bung it in the back of your Dolby Vision-equipped TV and you should really see those colours pop. It also supports 4K streaming (obviously), while there’s great news for impatient binge-watchers: Roku claims the new quad core processor and wireless receiver result in a 30 percent boost to boot-up time and twice the Wi-Fi speed. Wait no more!
ELECTRONICS
inavateonthenet.net

Purelink debuts VIP-CAM-100-NDI PTZ camera

Purelink has unveiled its VIP-CAM-100-NDI PTZ camera, providing NDI-HX, 3G-SDI, HDMI, RTSP, RTMP and RTMPS outputs. The VIP-CAM-100-NDI PTZ camera features 20Z zoom optics and 12X digital zoom, with manual and automatic exposure controls. The PTZ camera includes 2D and 3D noise reduction, with NDI control and VISCA or PELCO...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Enable and Use Event Recording With a Wyze Camera

The Wyze camera can notify you and send a video clip when it detects motion, sound, or either one individually. This is a nice security enhancement for your smart home, with lots of helpful settings and capabilities. We'll show you how to set up this feature, and go into some...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Pocket-lint.com

Creative debuts the Sound Blaster Katana V2 gaming soundbar

(Pocket-lint) - Gaming audio is a real battlefield at the moment, with console and accessory-makers fighting over your ears while you game. That's mostly going on in the headset field, though - soundbars and TV speakers are a little rarer still. Creative's Sound Blaster Katana was that rare thing -...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Wyze Cam v3 vs. Blink Mini: Which should you buy?

As a basic but solid outdoor security camera, the Wyze Cam v3 is about as affordable as you can get. And it has premium features, including excellent performance to illuminate outside in low light and the option for 24/7 continuous recording with an optional memory card. Can set up outdoors...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Basic Equipment for Student Filmmakers: Cameras, Lighting Kits, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. So you’ve decided to pursue filmmaking. Perhaps you’re inspired by how director Ava DuVernay brings stories to light about underrepresented communities, or George Lucas’ ability to take audiences on cosmic adventures. Either way, being a filmmaker means that you have stories to share with the world. Congratulations on finding your passion. Now that you know what it is that you want to do, you’re...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Nest Cam (2021) vs. Wyze Cam v3

While it's the much more expensive option, the Nest Cam (2021) offers a host of features that add to its value, including Wi-Fi, the ability to distinguish among people, animals, and cars, 24/7 live view, and more. Set up either indoors or outdoors. Works with plenty of accessories. Receive customized...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
zatznotfunny.com

New Wyze Products On The Way

Freshly infused with cash, the Amazon Basics of IoT and Health gadgetry is back with a variety of new and refreshed products (and the end of free shipping). I’ll start by saying Wyze appears to have a whole lotta stuff in the pipeline. Much of it seems relatively minor, but here’s a taste of some of the more interesting items (imo) to come.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Best Indoor Security Cameras

Most people can agree that installing a home security system is a wise investment, but it can often be difficult to figure out where to start. There’s a ton of different gear out there, and the idea of setting up a large, multi-component setup full of cameras, alarms, and sensors can be daunting. If you want to start small, my recommendation is to get a really good smart indoor security camera, and build a larger system from there. Smart indoor security cameras are a good choice because they don’t have a lengthy, complicated setup process, or take up too much space. Set...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Skype reveals a colorful redesign, new features and performance upgrades

In this article: ios, twincam, android, video calls, news, gear, skype, desktop, productivity, app. has some significant changes in the works. It at what's coming later this year, with a focus on speed, reliability and design, as well as other improvements. For one thing, video calls (on what Skype calls the "call stage") are getting a visual overhaul. New layouts and themes are on the way. You'll be able to see yourself on the main view while you're on a call, though you can hide your feed if you'd rather not look at your own face.
INTERNET
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy