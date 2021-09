Warren County’s football fields have gotten a feminine touch this fall. Two girls — Vicksburg High’s Trinity McGloster and Porter’s Chapel Academy’s Madelyn Whitehead — have not only joined their school’s teams, but played and contributed to victories. They are the first girls to play in a varsity football game for a Warren County high school since Caroline Williams kicked for Vicksburg High in 2014. The last girl to play football before that was Vicksburg kicker Brandi Head in 2002.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO