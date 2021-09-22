CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Clover says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate 67% effective in large trial

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) – A potential COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals was 67% effective against COVID-19 and 79% against the highly infectious Delta variant in a large, late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday. The company has a deal to supply up to 414 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Europe#Reuters#Clover Biopharmaceuticals#Covax#Dynavax
healthday.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Changing With Delta Predominance

TUESDAY, Sept. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- With increasing prevalence of the delta variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), there was a decline in vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, while protection remained stronger against hospitalization and death, according to research published in the Sept. 10 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
MedicalXpress

Vaccine effectiveness high for preventing COVID-19 hospitalization

(HealthDay)—Vaccine effectiveness (VE) is high for preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalization, even during predominance of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) delta strain, according to two studies published in the Sept. 10 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Shaun J....
PHARMACEUTICALS
cbslocal.com

Johnson & Johnson Says Its Booster Shot 94% Effective Against COVID-19

(CBS/CNN) — A two-dose version of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine provides 94% protection against symptomatic infection, the company said Tuesday — making a two-dose regimen of J&J’s Janssen vaccine comparable to a two-dose regimen of Moderna’s or Pfizer’s. Plus, the company said, adding a booster dose to a single...
INDUSTRY
NBC Connecticut

Pfizer Says Its Covid-19 Vaccine is Safe for Kids 5-11

Children as young as 5 years old could soon be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. Pfizer says its vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 5-11 and they plan to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA. Using a smaller dosage, in over 2,200 children during clinical trials, Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
UpNorthLive.com

Meijer says its preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Meijer said it is preparing to give booster shots to those who are eligible regardless of where they got their original doses. The Michigan-based retailer said eligible patients who received their vaccinations at Meijer will get a text to schedule a booster appointment. “We’ve come a long...
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Cuba launches commercial exports of COVID-19 vaccines

Cuba has begun commercial exports of its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines, sending shipments of the three-dose Abdala vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced the arrival in Vietnam on his Twitter feed Sunday. The official Cubadebate news website said the shipment included 900,000 doses purchased by Hanoi and 150,000 more donated by Cuba.Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited Cuba last week and toured the laboratory that produces the vaccine, announcing an agreement to buy at least 5 million doses.Cuba's Center of Genetic Immunology and Biotechnology also announced that initial shipments of the Abdala shots were sent to Venezuela...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy