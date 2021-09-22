Google Podcasts Gets 'Material You' Update with Dynamic Color
Google Podcasts received a big update some weeks ago. The app is now seeing another update that brings the famed Material You redesign to the fore. One of the key changes here is the slightly elongated bottom bar with highlights surrounding the tab you’re in. While some of the other elements have received a Material You upgrade, the search bar on top of the ‘Explore’ still uses the old rectangular shape. 9to5Google notes that the new update doesn’t bring any changes to the ‘Library’ tab.www.androidheadlines.com
