Oklahoma's Early Season Struggles Mirror College Football as a Whole

By Ryan Chapman
 6 days ago

Something just seems off to kick off the 2021 college football season.

Save maybe Georgia or Ole Miss, nobody at the top of college football looks flat out dominant through three weeks, at least not to the level we’ve grown accustomed to.

No. 3-ranked Oregon went on the road to Columbus and upset Ohio State, but the Ducks scraped by Fresno State 31-24. Clemson’s offense looked lethargic against Georgia Tech two weeks after getting shut down by Georgia.

Top-ranked Alabama rocked Miami 44-13 in Week 1, but the Hurricanes went on to beat Appalachian State by two and then get smoked by Michigan State 38-17. With the shine of their opening win gone, the Crimson Tide themselves survived a scare in the Swamp, needing to stop a 2-point conversion to hold off the Florida Gators.

Not to mention the pair of uninspiring performances that the No. 4-rated Oklahoma Sooners have carded through three weeks.

Setting aside the 76-0 demolition of FCS foe Western Carolina, the Sooners have beaten unranked Tulane and Nebraska by a combined 12 points.

While the defensive line has looked as advertised, just about every other position group save Gabe Brkic’s kicking heroics have fallen short of OU’s standard thus far.

And while the expectation was that 2021 would be a return to normalcy, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley suggested that teams across the country may still be feeling the effects of the pandemic.

“There’s just a lot new right now,” Riley said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “The preparation has still been very unusual. … You don’t get last year back and all the time missed and the games missed and the practices and the time you missed with COVID. You don’t get those things back.”

Perhaps no unit has been more impacted than Oklahoma’s offensive line.

A year ago, the unit was slow out of the gates and took time to round into shape as the conditioning just wasn’t there.

Now into 2021, the Sooners are struggling to replace center Creed Humphrey and right tackle Adrian Ealy.

Anton Harrison has taken over at left tackle and Andrew Raym appears well-positioned to continue on at center after taking over against Nebraska, but the unit as a whole has underwhelmed, sending shockwaves through the entire offense.

The rocky play early against Tulane appeared to unsettle quarterback Spencer Rattler, who began to leave the pocket early and miss receivers breaking open after Rattler decided to tuck the ball and try to pick up yardage on the ground.

All of those factors have come together to form an offense that is thus far on track to be Riley’s least explosive offense since he took over as offensive coordinator.

“I think the thing is, with football, if you have bad offense and bad defense, bad defense is going to win,” Riley said. “Offensively … you have to be able to do something or even if the other side is not playing, well, it’s still going to look like good defense to the casual fan.”

It doesn’t help that defenses appear to be figuring out ways to stop the spread across the country, something Riley readily admitted on Tuesday.

“I think defensive schemes are getting more and more unique as you go through,” Riley said. “There’s a lot of good talent across college football. I guess I would say this: I don’t see as many bad defenses as I used to see, in my opinion. It just feels like the defenses have evolved and I think everybody is seeing that more widespread.

“This game always goes in cycles – tempo and RPOs – and defenses always catch up. Defenses continue to innovate. It will always be that cat and mouse game. I just think we’re in the middle of one of those cycles right now. Now, with that, we still expect to play a whole helluva lot better offensively.”

The Sooners undoubtedly have to figure out their issues. But they’re not alone in their struggles, as they appear to be endemic across all of college football.

Most importantly, OU is still unbeaten while they continue to grow as a team, and all of their goals are still on the table.

Nonetheless, something is definitely off in Norman right now, and there’s no running from that.

“Is that symptomatic nation-wide? It’s hard for me to say,” Riley said. “I do know that execution-wise, maybe the offenses are a shade behind. Maybe more than they were at this point last year. That’s not an excuse and I certainly don’t want to speak for everybody.

“You are still talking about a lot of these players who had interruptions – and a lot of interruptions – there’s a lot of new things going on right now. Literally half of our team, the first time they played in front of a full stadium was the (Western Carolina) game. It’s still a little unique right now. It just is.”

OU Two-Way Target Jacobe Johnson 'Loved' Norman Visit

NORMAN — Two-sport star Jacobe Johnson has had a whirlwind couple of weeks. On the gridiron, the 2023 wide receiver and defensive back prospect shined in a couple of wild contests for Mustang High School against Norman High School and Norman North. Falling 62-58 last week to the Norman High...
NORMAN, OK
Top OU Recruiting Target Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season

Oklahoma recruiting target Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy has suffered a setback. The No. 10-overall recruit in SI All-American’s Class of 2022 SI99 is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hand injury, SIAA’s John Garcia Jr. reported on Monday morning. Brownlow-Dindy reportedly sustained the injury during a Sept. 17...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma Tumbles in Latest AP Poll

After yet another narrow victory on Saturday night, the slide down the AP Poll has continued for Oklahoma. The Sooners land at No. 6 in the latest edition of the rankings, getting jumped by both Iowa and Penn State who move into the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma-Texas Kickoff Time Announced

After a year in which it looked a whole lot different, one of college football’s best rivalries is back in all its glory. The annual Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas is set for next Saturday, Oct. 9th and we now have a kickoff time with the Big 12 making the Week 6 network announcements on Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma-West Virginia QuoteBook

After Oklahoma took its first lead of the night on Gabe Brkic's walk-off field goal in the Sooners' 16-13 win over West Virginia on Saturday night in Norman, Oklahoma coaches and players discussed a competitive, frustrating and exhilarating evening:. “The whole offense, we'll own what we didn't do well. We're...
NORMAN, OK
OU-West Virginia: Three Keys to the Game

Lincoln Riley’s mantra this week was about everybody on team — each player in each position group — playing just a little bit better. He’s 100 percent right, of course. Placing Oklahoma’s pedestrian performance in two victories over Tulane and Nebraska solely at Spencer Rattler’s feet would be folly. Blaming...
NFL
Oklahoma Lands Elite 2023 Wide Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to roll on the recruiting trail in 2023. OU earned a verbal commitment from 5-star wide receiver Deandre Moore, a high school teammate of current commits Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon at Los Alamitos High School, piling on the talent to the already No. 1-ranked class in 2023.
OKLAHOMA STATE
West Virginia Mountaineers: By The Numbers

After an uninspiring non-conference campaign, the No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners open Big 12 Conference play on Saturday. Up first, the West Virginia Mountaineers will make the trip to Norman, riding high off of their 27-21 victory over Virginia Tech, who was ranked 15th at the time. Since entering the Big...
NORMAN, OK
OU-West Virginia: Our Picks

Oklahoma is a 17-point favorite. But the Sooners are down two defensive starters (Jalen Redmond and Woodi Washington). West Virginia shocked No. 15 Virginia Tech last week, and have the talent and the confidence to finally beat the Sooners. WVU’s defense ranks fourth in the nation in tackles for loss and No. 1 in the nation in red zone defense. So OU’s offensive line, which has been merely above average in its first three games, needs to be on point. Oklahoma might also need to win the turnover battle. If Spencer Rattler can raise his play to an elite level — read the coverages, manipulate the safeties and find the open receiver — OU has a shot to cover the spread and finally win a game comfortably. If he continues to play ordinary football, this one will go down to the final possession, just like the Tulane and Nebraska games did.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma-West Virginia: One Big Thing

Say what you want about Spencer Rattler checking it down, the Oklahoma offensive line blocking with more ferocity or the pass defense needing to sew up some frayed edges. The biggest thing about Saturday’s Big 12 Conference opener between no. 4-ranked Oklahoma and West Virginia is turnovers. The Sooners are...
FOOTBALL
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 82

What is wrong with 4-0 Oklahoma? Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway offer difficult answers to some hard questions after the Sooners escape 16-13 over West Virginia. From the quarterback to the offensive line to the receivers, from the linebackers to the defensive backs to the coaching, there's a lot going on in Norman that needs to be better.
NORMAN, OK
Sooners in the NFL: Week 3

After a hugely impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football last weekend, former Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens rolled into Detroit to battle the lowly 0-2 Lions as heavy favorites. But Detroit, under first-year head coach Dan Campbell, was more than game...
NFL
