AI-powered Solutions to Create an Ecosystem of Connected Laboratories for Superior Collaborations and Efficiencies
R&D laboratories can reduce costs and improve productivity by adopting smart solutions in the ecosystem, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- The pandemic affected laboratory output regarding staffing and supply chains. Reduced on-site personnel and the constant risk of consumable and equipment shortages are driving the need for automation, cross-training, and remote collaboration. Scientists, vendors, and other stakeholders demand a push toward the "Laboratory of the Future," which leverages technology to improve productivity and innovation.www.moorenews.com
