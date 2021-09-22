AI-powered Solutions to Create an Ecosystem of Connected Laboratories for Superior Collaborations and Efficiencies

Chances are, you're collaborating too much. Excessive collaboration - created when the pace, volume and diversity of meetings, phone calls, email, IM and other collaborative platforms erodes performance and well-being -- was already high before the pandemic, and it's continued to expand over the last year. Now, emerging research from the Connected Commons shows that collaboration consumes 85 percent or more of most peoples' work week--and our work interactions are drifting earlier into the morning and later into the evening. Dysfunctional collaboration invisibly undermines performance and effectiveness of entrepreneurial teams and has become a primary source of burnout, attrition and poor decision-making as well.

