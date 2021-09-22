Boulder to continue offering free coronavirus vaccines, testing
Boulder will continue to offer free weekly vaccine clinics through Oct. 10 and may announce future dates. Clinics will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays inside the Canyon Theater at the Boulder Public Library Main Branch, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., according to a news release from the city. Anyone attending the clinics should enter the north side of the building near Canyon Boulevard. Spanish language interpreters will be at each clinic.www.coloradodaily.com
