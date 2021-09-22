CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Boulder to continue offering free coronavirus vaccines, testing

By Annie Mehl
Colorado Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder will continue to offer free weekly vaccine clinics through Oct. 10 and may announce future dates. Clinics will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays inside the Canyon Theater at the Boulder Public Library Main Branch, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., according to a news release from the city. Anyone attending the clinics should enter the north side of the building near Canyon Boulevard. Spanish language interpreters will be at each clinic.

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Boulder, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Boulder, CO
Vaccines
City
Delta, CO
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Boulder, CO
Health
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine

Comments / 0

Community Policy