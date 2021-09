Tony Martin ended his career in style on Wednesday after helping Germany to win the mixed relay time-trial title at cycling's world championships in Flanders. Martin, Max Walscheid and Nikias Arndt were second fastest in the men's section before Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger did even better to claim the gold medal with all six riders pulling on the world champion rainbow jersey. Germany beat the Netherlands by 12 seconds while Italy squeezed into third, just five seconds ahead of Switzerland. The Italians posted the fastest time in the opening 22.5km loop in a relay race where three men race first and release the three-strong women's team when they cross the finish line.

CYCLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO