CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Woman Narrowly Avoids Getting Hit By Train

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no wonder that this video serves as a safety warning for anyone out there that wants to get bold with rushing across the tracks when a train's about to rip through. The thing about those trains is their speeds are terribly hard to account for. No matter what the rush might be inspired by, it's never worth it taking that risk. This woman got insanely lucky.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Woman hit, killed by MAX train in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A woman was killed after she was hit by a TriMet MAX train overnight in Gresham. According to police, officers and emergency crews were called to a secluded part of Gresham’s rail line at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. Investigators say the westbound train was traveling between...
GRESHAM, OR
96krock.com

A Woman Comes Inches Away from Being Hit by a Train

A woman in the Netherlands ran onto a set of train tracks after the crossing gates had come down. Then, instead of continuing across, she decided to double back . . . and came INCHES away from being run over.
TRAFFIC
KTVZ

Woman sitting against MAX tracks killed by train

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) — A woman died after being hit by a MAX train in Gresham early on Monday morning, according to Gresham police. Police said just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, it responded to a secluded part of the rail line. It said an initial investigation showed a westbound MAX Blue Line train was traveling between the Civic Drive station and Ruby Junction when it hit a woman. The woman appeared to have been sitting against the track and died when she was hit by the train.
GRESHAM, OR
Carscoops

Woman Rushing To Cross The Tracks Runs Back And Nearly Gets Struck By Train

All too often we see drivers trying to race through train crossings, putting not only themselves but also those around them at risk. Recently, there was an extremely close call at a crossing in the Netherlands but it didn’t involve a motorist but a pedestrian. Footage of the near-miss was...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains#Accident
KCBD

GRAPHIC: Woman dragged, killed by commuter train

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman was killed after being dragged by a commuter train in San Francisco. BART Dispatch announced an emergency at the Powell Street station Monday afternoon. “It was pretty traumatic,” Mike Sim said. Sim was trying to head home on BART after work when he saw...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed by BART train in horrific accident

A BART passenger was dragged and killed by a train departing the Powell Street station as she was on the platform but her leashed dog remained inside the car, authorities said Tuesday. KTVU FOX 2's Christien Kafton reports.
TRAFFIC
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train

A woman was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place around 3:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, in Dutchess County approximately half a mile south of the Pawling station, said MTA officials.The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, they added…
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

Woman dragged to death after leashed dog gets stuck on San Fran train

A San Francisco woman was killed in a freak accident involving her dog when she was pulled onto subway tracks by the leash after stepping off a train while the pooch remained inside, according to reports. The woman, identified as Amy Adams, 41, had her dog tethered to her waist...
PETS
fox5sandiego.com

Woman hit, killed after getting out of wrecked car on I-805

SAN DIEGO — A woman was hit and killed on Interstate 805 late Wednesday after getting out of her wrecked car on the interstate, according to police. The unidentified woman was driving a 2-door Ford north on I-805 south of Murray Ridge Road around 11:55 p.m. when the car veered into the center median wall, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
westbendnews.net

Driver who failed to move over or slow down causes fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred September 4, 2021 at approximately 2:35 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 24 between Jewell and Independence Roads in Richland Township, Defiance County. At the time of the crash, Sergeant Fernando Chavez, 46, of the Defiance Post had a vehicle stopped on the shoulder for a traffic violation when a pick-up truck drove off the right side of the road and struck Sergeant Chavez’ patrol car and the vehicle he had stopped.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
KDVR.com

Deadly head-on crash victims identified, family mourning loss of 2 members

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The identities of the three victims in a deadly head-on crash Thursday on U.S. 285 between Conifer and Pine Junction have been released. Benjamin Bobier, 36, was driving the suspected at-fault vehicle, a 2021 red Dodge pickup, when it struck a black Ford F-150 killing 55-year-old Diana Snell and 2-year-old Jordan Snell.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS LA

Woman Killed After Her Car Plunges From 4th Story Of Hospital Parking Structure In City Of Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA) — A woman was killed Friday after a car plunged off a hospital parking structure in the city of Orange. (credit: CBS) The fatal crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. at a parking structure at Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital. The driver, who was the only person in the car, reportedly drove through a cement wall from the fourth floor of the parking structure. The vehicle landed upside down, but bystanders trying to help the driver flipped it over. The woman was declared dead at the scene. She has not been identified. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
ORANGE, CA
CBS Denver

Fifth Teenager Dies From Injuries More Than A Week After Deadly Crash Claims 4 Lives In Prowers County

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fifth teenager has died more than a week after a deadly 2-vehicle crash on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. The four victims who died on Sept. 8 were all teenagers who were between the ages of 15 and 16. (credit: CBS) It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 196 near the small town of Wiley in Prowers County. There were five teens in an SUV that crashed into a tractor-trailer. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said their SUV ran a stop sign and collided with a semi-truck that was hauling a boat. (credit: CBS) Four of the teens were killed. The fifth teenager, Braden Black, died on Saturday, 10 days after the crash. The Black family issued this statement through UCHealth, “It is with the heaviest of hearts and great sorrow that we share our beloved son, Braden, died today from injuries he suffered in a tragic accident on September 8. We truly appreciate the outpouring of support we have received from our community, friends and even strangers. Please keep all of the families who are suffering from the loss of their children in your thoughts and prayers. Please also pray for our school community.”
PROWERS COUNTY, CO
Siskiyou Daily

Wrong way driver in a Maserati dead after collision on I-5

A wrong-way driver in a Maserati died Monday afternoon on Interstate 5 near the Collier Rest Area after colliding with a pickup truck. Around 12:21 p.m., the California Highway Patrol Yreka office received a call of a two-vehicle collision on I-5 on the Klamath River Bridge involving a truck and a car.
YREKA, CA
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy