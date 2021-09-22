Woman Narrowly Avoids Getting Hit By Train

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fifth teenager has died more than a week after a deadly 2-vehicle crash on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. The four victims who died on Sept. 8 were all teenagers who were between the ages of 15 and 16. (credit: CBS) It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 196 near the small town of Wiley in Prowers County. There were five teens in an SUV that crashed into a tractor-trailer. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said their SUV ran a stop sign and collided with a semi-truck that was hauling a boat. (credit: CBS) Four of the teens were killed. The fifth teenager, Braden Black, died on Saturday, 10 days after the crash. The Black family issued this statement through UCHealth, “It is with the heaviest of hearts and great sorrow that we share our beloved son, Braden, died today from injuries he suffered in a tragic accident on September 8. We truly appreciate the outpouring of support we have received from our community, friends and even strangers. Please keep all of the families who are suffering from the loss of their children in your thoughts and prayers. Please also pray for our school community.”

PROWERS COUNTY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO