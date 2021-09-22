CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Croatian police identify woman found with memory loss

By DARKO BANDIC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgufi_0c4JL57W00
Croatia Mystery Woman This undated photo provided by the Croatian Police shows an unidentified woman who was found on the Adriatic island of Krk on Sept. 12, 2021. Croatian police said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 they are still working to establish the identity of a woman found over a week ago at a northern Adriatic Sea island with no recollection of who she is or where she came from. Police told the Associated Press they are searching the terrain and conducting numerous interviews with residents and tourists or anyone who has information about the woman discovered on the island of Krk on Sept. 12. (Croatian Police via AP) (Uncredited)

ZAGREB, Croatia — (AP) — Croatian police said Wednesday they have established the identity of a woman who was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she was or where she came from.

The police identified the woman as Daniela Adamcova, 57, from Slovakia. They said her identity was established after receiving numerous tips from Croatia and abroad.

Croatian media said that the tip that revealed her identity came from the United States where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland. She was reportedly a successful jewelry designer who ended up becoming homeless.

The woman was discovered Sept. 12 on the island of Krk, sitting on a jagged rock close to the sea in a remote part of the island that is inhabited by bears.

Croatian media reported that the woman communicated in English but couldn't give her name. She didn't have identification documents or a cell phone with her, reports said.

Police had released a photo showing a blond woman with blue eyes and bloodied face.

Croatian rescue services said that the woman had spent a night at the sea shore and was found “exhausted and with light injuries and disoriented.” The case drew attention both in Croatia and internationally.

The woman has since been transferred to a hospital in the town of Rijeka. Police described her condition as “stable” and said that Croatian social services will take over once she is released from hospital care.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Police search for answers over mystery woman ‘with perfect English found on rocks’ in Croatia

Police are searching for answers after a mystery woman was found a Croatian island, with local media saying she was discovered sitting on rocks and speaks perfect English.A local force has appealed to the public for information about the woman, believed to be in her 60s, in order to try and work out her identity.Police said she has not been able to remember who she is. In their appeal, the Primorje-Gorski Kotar police department shared an image of the woman, who had cuts to her face. She received medical assistance after being found on the island of Krk, which sits...
WORLD
indybay.org

The woman who mysteriously got to the island in the middle of the sea was identified

"Croatian police have identified a woman who, under mysterious circumstances, ended up on a rocky island in the middle of the sea. Writes about this Daily Record. An unidentified woman, who had previously been spotted in a rocky, inaccessible bay on the island of Krk, turned out to be a citizen of Slovakia. Information about 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova, according to the publication, came from the United States, where Adamtsova lived until 2015, before moving to Ireland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Zagreb#Memory Loss#Croatian#Ap
wagmtv.com

Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) — Skeletal remains found this month in Falmouth have been positively identified as Anneliese Heinig, 37, of Richmond. Heinig had been missing since Thanksgiving of 2019. Police said a portion of her remains were found by a kayaker in a tidal area of the Presumpscot River near...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
International Business Times

Prison Escapee Surprisingly Turns Himself In After 30 Years Due To COVID-19

A 64-year-old prison escapee in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, who has been on the run for nearly 30 years has surrendered to police. Darko Desic handed himself in to authorities Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic left him homeless, local media outlet 7News.com.au reported. The Yugoslavian-born man was 13 months...
WORLD
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the UK coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...
SCIENCE
New York Post

New Hampshire dad accused of throwing baby daughter in dryer, turning it on

A New Hampshire father has been charged after he allegedly threw his infant daughter in a clothes dryer and turned it on. Michael Higgins, 34, was arrested at his home in Manchester on Sunday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to police. Authorities had been called...
KIDS
Telegraph

Italian police solve 400-year-old mystery surrounding death of Renaissance military commander

An elite unit of Italy’s Carabinieri police has solved a 429-year-old cold case involving the death of one of Renaissance Europe’s most prominent military commanders. Alessandro Farnese, the Duke of Parma, was a leading condottiero or general who fought in the Netherlands on behalf of Philip II, the king of Spain, and took part in the Spanish Armada, the campaign to invade England in 1588.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shock twist in search for missing toddler 'AJ' as family friend reveals crucial CCTV footage of the moment the three-year-old disappeared has been ERASED – and claims the toddler has been abducted 'without a doubt'

Crucial security camera footage has 'gone missing' at the rural property where a toddler vanished without a trace before miraculously being found on Monday morning after three days in the bush, a family friend has claimed. Anthony 'AJ' Elfalak, three, was last seen playing at his family's 256ha rural property...
WORLD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
82K+
Followers
67K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy